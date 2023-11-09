NFL betting trends — Week 10: Edge for Jets-Raiders

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

Jets at Raiders (PK, 36): The Raiders have won and covered their last three at home and are on a 6-1 run to the under. New York is on a 3-0 under run. Edge: Raiders and under.

Colts (-1, 43½) vs. Patriots (at Frankfurt, Germany): Indianapolis is 3-1 away from home this season, while New England is on a 1-5 skid against the spread. Edge: Slight to Colts.

Browns at Ravens (-6, 38): Cleveland has yet to cover in back-to-back games this season and is 0-3 ATS on the road, while Baltimore is 3-1 ATS at home. The under is on a 5-2 run in this series, and the Ravens are on a 16-7 under run overall. Edge: Ravens and under.

Texans at Bengals (-7, 48): Cincinnati has won and covered four straight, while Houston has lost two straight ATS. Edge: Bengals.

49ers (-3, 45) at Jaguars: San Francisco comes off its bye week on an 0-3 skid straight-up and ATS, but that came after a 15-game regular-season winning streak that included only one loss ATS. Jacksonville has won and covered five straight. Edge: Slight to Jaguars.

Saints (-2½, 41) at Vikings: New Orleans is 7-2 to the under this season, and Minnesota is on a 6-1 under run. The Vikings have won and covered four straight. Edge: Under and slight to Vikings.

Packers at Steelers (-3, 38½): Green Bay stopped an 0-4 ATS skid with last week’s win over the Rams. Pittsburgh has covered five of seven at home. The Packers are on a 4-0 under run, and the Steelers are 7-1 to the under this season. Edge: Under and slight to Steelers.

Titans at Buccaneers (PK, 38½): Tennessee is 6-2 to the under this season, and Tampa Bay is on a 5-1 under run. Edge: Under.

Falcons (-1½, 43) at Cardinals: Both teams are on ATS skids (Atlanta 1-7, Arizona 1-5). The Falcons are on a 5-1 under run. Edge: Slight to under.

Lions (-3, 48½) at Chargers: Detroit is 6-2 ATS this season and 15-3 dating to last season. Los Angeles is 0-2 ATS as an underdog this season after going 5-1 in that role last season. The Chargers are on a 5-1 under run. Edge: Lions and slight to under.

Giants at Cowboys (-16½, 38½): Dallas is 3-0 ATS at home this season and routed the Giants 40-0 in New York in the season opener. The Giants are on a 7-0 under run. Edge: Cowboys and under.

Commanders at Seahawks (-6½, 44½): Washington is 4-1 ATS on the road this season and 4-1-1 ATS as an underdog overall, but Seattle has won and covered its last three at home. The Commanders are on a 3-0 under run on the road. Edge: Slight to Commanders and under.

Monday

Broncos at Bills (-7½, 47): Buffalo is on an 0-5 ATS skid, while Denver has won and covered two straight. The Bills are 6-3 to the under this season. Edge: Slight to Broncos and under.