56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Betting

Patrick Mahomes delivers Super Bowl win to Chiefs, sportsbooks

Patrick Mahomes Leads Comeback Victory Against Eagles to Capture Second Super Bowl Victory
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2023 - 9:19 pm
 
Updated February 12, 2023 - 11:06 pm
Attendees watch Super Bowl LVII at Caesars Palace sportsbook in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 202 ...
Attendees watch Super Bowl LVII at Caesars Palace sportsbook in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Attendees react to Super Bowl LVII at Caesars Palace sportsbook in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, ...
Attendees react to Super Bowl LVII at Caesars Palace sportsbook in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Attendees watch Super Bowl LVII at Caesars Palace sportsbook in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 202 ...
Attendees watch Super Bowl LVII at Caesars Palace sportsbook in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Attendees watch Super Bowl LVII at Caesars Palace sportsbook in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 202 ...
Attendees watch Super Bowl LVII at Caesars Palace sportsbook in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Patrick Mahomes pulled off one of his most impressive magic acts in leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

The reigning NFL MVP also delivered another Super Bowl win to Las Vegas sportsbooks, who have won on the game in 31 of the 33 years since the Nevada Gaming Control Board started tracking it in 1991.

“It was a substantial win for the house,” MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell said. “It was one of our better days of the football season.”

Mahomes re-aggravated the right ankle injury he suffered in the AFC championship game late in the second quarter. The quarterback limped off the field as Philadelphia, which closed as a 1½-point favorite, took a 10-point halftime lead.

But Mahomes was sensational in the second half, throwing two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and scrambling 26 yards on his bum ankle on the game-winning drive. That helped set up Harrison Butker’s tiebreaking 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left that lifted Kansas City to a 38-35 victory and its second Super Bowl title in four years.

“He’s amazing,” Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “He doesn’t have a lot of star players around him. You’ve got to tip your cap to that guy and to coach (Andy) Reid. They had some outstanding plays in the second half that completely fooled a very good defense.”

Bettors won big wagering over the total of 51½ points, and a Caesars Sportsbook bettor won a $1.2 million halftime wager on over 62½.

“The over was not good,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “The Eagles and over would’ve been the worst-case scenario, so getting the Chiefs to win was good from our side of the counter.”

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor lost a $2.2 million bet on Philadelphia -1½, and BetMGM bettors lost money-line wagers of $1.25 million and $1 million on the Eagles (-125). (A money-line wager is a bet on simply who will win the game.)

Las Vegas is on the clock for Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024.

The Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are the 6-1 favorites at the Westgate SuperBook to win next year’s NFL championship at Allegiant Stadium, and the Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are 8-1.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$3.2M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Fontainebleau is biggest hotel project in U.S. but won’t be largest on Strip
Fontainebleau is biggest hotel project in U.S. but won’t be largest on Strip
3
U2 teases MSG Sphere in Super Bowl ad
U2 teases MSG Sphere in Super Bowl ad
4
First look inside Downtown Las Vegas’ ‘hot’ new casino — PHOTOS
First look inside Downtown Las Vegas’ ‘hot’ new casino — PHOTOS
5
CARTOON: Ship of fools
CARTOON: Ship of fools
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Super Bowl MVP bettors hope for historic result
Super Bowl MVP bettors hope for historic result
Popular Super Bowl props already posted at sportsbooks
Popular Super Bowl props already posted at sportsbooks
Sharp bettors weigh in quickly on Super Bowl; two 6-figure wagers
Sharp bettors weigh in quickly on Super Bowl; two 6-figure wagers
Super Bowl betting line opens at pick’em, then moves quickly
Super Bowl betting line opens at pick’em, then moves quickly
Bettor puts $1M on Super Bowl; major wagers move total
Bettor puts $1M on Super Bowl; major wagers move total
Patrick Mahomes props among early movers at sportsbooks
Patrick Mahomes props among early movers at sportsbooks