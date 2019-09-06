Raiders-Broncos line moves with Antonio Brown expected to play

Denver dropped to a 1-point favorite at most Las Vegas sportsbooks Friday after Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the plan is for Brown to play against the Broncos.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) stretches on the sideline during mandatory mini-camp at the team's headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

In. Out. Up. Down.

The line on the Raiders-Broncos season opener shifted Thursday and Friday based on the reported status of Oakland receiver Antonio Brown.

The line moved from pick’em to Denver as a 2-point or 2½-point favorite Thursday after news broke that Brown would be suspended for Monday’s game. But the number dropped to 1 at most Las Vegas sportsbooks Friday after Raiders coach Jon Gruden said the plan is for Brown to play against the Broncos.

The line moved only to 2 at Wynn Las Vegas and to 1½ at the Westgate, MGM Resorts and Boyd Gaming.

“I really don’t think he’s worth anything to a point spread,” Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said. “Just moving with perception.”

