Antonio Brown on the Raiders — TIMELINE
The Raiders acquired wide receiver Antonio Brown in March in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since July, he’s constantly found himself in the news.
The Raiders acquired wide receiver Antonio Brown in March in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since July, he’s constantly found himself in the news.
— July 26: Antonio Brown arrives at Raiders training camp in a hot air balloon.
— July 26: The Raiders place Brown on the nonfootball injury list over foot issues.
— July 30: Brown makes his practice debut at Napa.
— Aug. 9: Brown files first helmet grievance.
— Aug. 9: Social media reports Brown threatens to retire if he can’t wear his helmet.
— Aug. 12: Brown loses first helmet grievance.
— Aug. 13: Brown returns to Raiders camp in Napa, but does not practice.
— Aug. 13: Brown asks Twitterverse for help finding new helmet.
— Aug. 15: Brown denies threatening to retire over “Helmetgate.”
— Aug. 18: Raiders GM Mike Mayock issues ultimatum to Brown to be “all in or all out.”
— Aug. 19: Brown files second helmet grievance.
— Aug. 20: Brown participates in Raiders practice.
— Aug. 25: Brown loses second helmet grievance.
— Sept. 4: Brown fined $54,000 by team and posts displeasure on social media.
— Sept. 4: Brown signs endorsement deal with Xenith football equipment, will wear its helmet.
— Sept. 5: Brown faces suspension after getting into a heated argument with Raiders GM Mike Mayock.
More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @VegasNation on Twitter.