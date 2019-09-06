Antonio Brown on the Raiders — TIMELINE

The Raiders acquired wide receiver Antonio Brown in March in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since July, he’s constantly found himself in the news.

Oakland Raiders' Antonio Brown walks on the field while stretching during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) stretches on the sideline during mandatory mini-camp at the team's headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

— July 26: Antonio Brown arrives at Raiders training camp in a hot air balloon.

— July 26: The Raiders place Brown on the nonfootball injury list over foot issues.

— July 30: Brown makes his practice debut at Napa.

— Aug. 9: Brown files first helmet grievance.

— Aug. 9: Social media reports Brown threatens to retire if he can’t wear his helmet.

— Aug. 12: Brown loses first helmet grievance.

— Aug. 13: Brown returns to Raiders camp in Napa, but does not practice.

— Aug. 13: Brown asks Twitterverse for help finding new helmet.

— Aug. 15: Brown denies threatening to retire over “Helmetgate.”

— Aug. 18: Raiders GM Mike Mayock issues ultimatum to Brown to be “all in or all out.”

— Aug. 19: Brown files second helmet grievance.

— Aug. 20: Brown participates in Raiders practice.

— Aug. 25: Brown loses second helmet grievance.

— Sept. 4: Brown fined $54,000 by team and posts displeasure on social media.

— Sept. 4: Brown signs endorsement deal with Xenith football equipment, will wear its helmet.

— Sept. 5: Brown faces suspension after getting into a heated argument with Raiders GM Mike Mayock.

