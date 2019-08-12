Antonio Brown’s ‘Helmetgate’: What they’re saying

New Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown has some issues with the helmet the NFL is requiring him to wear. The national sports media has taken notice, and everybody has something to say.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) stretches on the sideline during mandatory mini-camp at the team's headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

If the Twitterverse is correct, it would appear that the Raiders may lose their new star wide receiver before they even get to show him off.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Antonio Brown is threatening to retire from football if he can’t use his old helmet, which is no longer certified for use by the NFL.

And now this: Raiders’ WR Antonio Brown has told team officials that, unless he gets to wear his old helmet, he will not play football again, per league sources. And more…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2019

During the team’s training camp in Napa, California, Brown has been visibly absent from a majority of practices, missing 10 of 11 sessions entirely. Brown was placed on the nonfootball injury list at the beginning of camp over a foot injury, that was highlighted during the first episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

But a Twitter thread from ESPN’s Mike Silver details issues with Brown and the Raiders that go beyond his feet.

THREAD: 1) Even before suffering bizarre injuries to his feet, Antonio Brown alarmed Raiders coaches and teammates by railing against the NFL’s enhanced enforcement of helmet regulations, a policy change which will likely force the star receiver to switch to a new model… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 9, 2019

Silver’s thread highlights problems that Raiders have been experiencing with Brown during training camp, going back to his unhappiness with his inability to use his old helmet. The NFL recently deemed his current helmet, which he’s used since 2009, too old to be used.

“According to four sources familiar with Brown’s current absence from camp…Raiders coaches and players are concerned that the receiver’s unhappiness regarding the helmet issues may be playing a role in his decision to stay away from Napa,” Silver tweets.

Silver continues to say that Brown stormed out of practice in protest after being refused his old helmet by the equipment manager. Days later, he tried to sneak his old helmet back onto the field, before being told to remove it.

On Monday, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy tweeted that a player cannot practice or play in games with equipment that’s not approved.

The player can’t practice or play in games with equipment that’s not approved. If he doesn’t play or practice he is in breach of his contract and doesn’t get paid. Nfl policy is that Helmets have to be certified by NOSCAE. They don’t certify equipment that’s old than 10 years. — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) August 12, 2019

While Helmetgate unfolded on social media on Friday, “Hard Knocks” was on the minds of quite a few people, and how the new storyline could play out on HBO’s hit series.

“I can only imagine what Gruden is thinking about all this and in fact I hope and pray that the “Hard Knocks” cameras and microphones were near him when he was hearing about these tweets,” Tim Kawakami said in a column for The Athletic.

“Antonio Brown saying he won’t play football if he can’t wear the helmet he likes has to be a made-up story for “Hard Knocks,” Fox Sports Radio host Clay Travis said on Twitter.

Antonio Brown saying he won’t play football if he can’t wear the helmet he likes — which is now banned because it’s unsafe — has to be a made up story for Hard Knocks. Either that or he already has CTE. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 9, 2019

Some on social media are offering solutions for Brown.

“If he signs a waiver with full understanding on the potential consequences and waives his right to sue, let him wear the old helmet,” Sports Medical Analyst for SiriusXM David J. Chao said.

I have a solution to the @AB84 helmet issue. If he signs a waiver with full understanding on the potential consequences and waives his right to sue, let him wear the old helmet. #InformedConsent — David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) August 10, 2019

Others are calling his bluff.

“If Antonio Brown did indeed walk away from Football, he’d also be walking away from about a $30,000,000 guarantee from the Raiders,” ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum said. “I’m certain he’ll find a helmet that will work for him.”

If Antonio Brown did indeed walk away from Football, he’d also be walking away from about a $30,000,000 guarantee from the Raiders, I’m certain he’ll find a helmet that will work for him. https://t.co/WC4DfUdpDJ — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) August 10, 2019

NFL media’s Jim Trotter says there is ZERO chance Brown retires over helmet issues.

“Can we please find another storyline? We have a long season to go.”

Antonio Brown may be upset about not being able to wear his older-model helmet, but there is ZERO chance he retires because of it. So can we please find another storyline? We have a long season to go. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) August 10, 2019

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.