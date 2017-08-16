Sports Betting Spotlight: Jacksonville Jaguars 2017 season preview

The Jacksonville Jaguars have the NFL’s second-easiest schedule and their 2017 season win total is 6.5.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Brandon Allen (10) hands off to running back Corey Grant (30) in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) passes against the New England Patriots in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Jacksonville Jaguars players helmets on the sidelines during NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Jaguars’ season in the sixth of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

The Jaguars finished 3-13 last season, 8-8 against the spread and went over in 10 of their 16 games.

Jacksonville has plenty of young talent on both sides of the ball, including rookie running back Leonard Fournette, wide receiver Allen Robinson and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The big question mark is at quarterback, where Blake Bortles has thrown almost as many interceptions (51) as touchdowns (69) in his first three seasons.

The Jaguars have the second-easiest schedule in the league. Of the teams with the five easiest schedules heading into last season, four made the playoffs.

Jacksonville’s 2017 season win total is 6.5 and it’s plus-350 to make the postseason.

