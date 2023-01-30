51°F
Betting

Super Bowl betting line opens at pick’em, then moves quickly

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2023 - 7:24 pm
 
Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship celebrates after their win in the NFC Championship ...
Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship celebrates after their win in the NFC Championship NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 31-7. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes under pressure from the Cincinnati B ...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes under pressure from the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Take your pick in the Super Bowl.

The line for the NFL title game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles opened as a consensus pick’em at Las Vegas sportsbooks.

The consensus total is 49½ for Super Bowl LVII, which will be played Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The line was at pick’em at Caesars Sportsbook. The Westgate SuperBook opened at pick’em, then moved to Eagles -1½.

The Chiefs opened as 2½-point favorites at Circa Sports before the line quickly shifted to Eagles -2.

Kansas City edged Cincinnati 23-20 in Sunday’s thrilling AFC title game, covering as a 1½-point favorite when a late hit on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes set up Harrison Butker’s 45-yard game-winning field goal with three seconds left.

The Eagles whipped the 49ers 31-7 in Sunday’s NFC championship game, easily covering the spread as 2½-point favorites. The game stayed under the total of 44½.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.

