UFC hires betting integrity firm amid probes into fight

The Ultimate Fighting Championship hired sports wagering monitoring company U.S. Integrity to identify and analyze unusual wagering activity on its fights.

An empty Octagon is seen at UFC on ABC 3, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Elmont, NY. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship hired sports wagering monitoring company U.S. Integrity on Thursday to identify and analyze unusual wagering activity on its fights.

The announcement comes after multiple investigations were launched into the Nov. 5 bout between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke in response to suspicious betting activity being reported.

“There is no greater responsibility we have to our athletes, fans and business partners than to ensure the integrity of our sport,” said Riche T. McKnight, executive vice president and general counsel of UFC, in a statement.

“U.S. Integrity will help us strengthen our existing best practices by applying their expertise in data intelligence to proactively identify irregular bout-level wagering patterns. This information can inform UFC’s response and can be preemptively shared with sports books, who can make informed decisions as to whether or not to halt betting on a particular bout.”

In response to the actions taken by the UFC, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario reinstated wagering on UFC events Thursday. The AGCO, which oversees the gaming industry in the Canadian province, has prohibited sportsbooks from offering and taking bets on UFC events because of integrity concerns since Dec. 1.

U.S. Integrity, a Las Vegas-based betting integrity firm, received reports of suspicious wagering on the Minner-Nuerdanbieke fight from a large number of regulated sportsbooks and launched an investigation.

Prior to the fight, odds on Nuerdanbieke to win by first-round knockout and the bout to go under the total of 2½ rounds rose dramatically. All the bets cashed easily, as Nuerdanbieke won by technical knockout at 1:07 of the first round.

Minner and his coach, James Krause, were temporarily suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission, which started its own investigation into the fight. Minner was released by the UFC.

UFC flyweight prospect Jeff Molina also was suspended by the NAC and suspected of having substantial involvement in a gaming scheme related to Krause, according to Nevada deputy attorney general Joel Bekker. Krause is Molina’s coach.

Starting in October, the UFC prohibited fighters and “insiders” from wagering on UFC fights either directly or through a third party. That includes coaches, managers, handlers, athletic trainers and other individuals associated with the fighters or UFC.

“U.S. Integrity is proud to partner with UFC and assist as wagering on their events continues to rapidly grow across the regulated sports betting market,” U.S. Integrity CEO Matthew Holt said in a statement. “U.S. Integrity’s mission is to provide best-in-class insights and compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at UFC as they work to improve their integrity policies and procedures.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.