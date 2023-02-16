Who are the betting favorites to win the XFL? Who knows?

The XFL returns after a three-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s anyone’s guess who should be favored. Expect the odds to shift quickly.

Oakland Raiders quarterback A.J. McCarron (2) rolls out to pass after faking a handoff to running back DeAndre Washington (33) during the second half of their NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The opening odds on the XFL serve as a starting point for bettors and bookmakers.

Just don’t expect the numbers to look the same after the first week of games.

The eight-team league, which includes the Vegas Vipers, returns after a three-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. And, really, it’s anyone’s guess who should be favored when the third go-round of the XFL kicks off Saturday.

“They’re tightly put together right now,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “After we get to watch them play and we see the eye test, everything is going to get adjusted pretty quickly after Week 1. But I think it’s more of a cautious approach Week 1, looking at some of the key components, key players for some teams. Maybe coaches with some experience.”

The St. Louis BattleHawks are the +350 favorites at Station Casinos to win the championship. A.J. McCarron is expected to start at quarterback for St. Louis, and the former Alabama standout will be making his first appearance since 2021 when he tore the ACL in his right knee during a preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Arlington Renegades are coached by Bob Stoops, who led Oklahoma to a national championship, and are listed as the 4-1 second choice alongside the Vipers. Station has the Houston Roughnecks as the biggest long shot at +650.

The Vipers are coached by Hall of Fame defensive back Rod Woodson and feature former NFL wide receiver Martavis Bryant on offense.

“We’re always going to see a little bit more money on the Vegas team because they’re the Vegas team,” Esposito said. “We’ve seen it with the Knights and the Raiders and the Aces. My guess is if the Vipers are competitive and good out of the gate, you’re going to see that as well.”

The Westgate SuperBook lists St. Louis and Austin as the co-favorites at +450. The Seattle Sea Dragons are next at 5-1, and the Vipers are one of four teams at 7-1.

The Vipers are 3-point road underdogs and +130 on the money line at the SuperBook in the opener Saturday against Arlington. The total is 36½.

Houston is a 3-point favorite over the visiting Orlando Guardians (total 35½) in the other game Saturday.

XFL games will be shown on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and FX, which should help generate betting interest, Esposito said.

“I think a lot depends on the product on the field and how competitive the games are,” Esposito said. “There’s such a correlation between being able to watch an event and wager on an event. I think it can only help that all the games are on TV.”

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.