Competitor works out, raises money, during his Marathon run

Thomas Adamietz’s hands were stained with tar after completing the half marathon Sunday during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon. The 131 burpees probably had something to do with that.

Adamietz intermittently completed the full body exercise throughout his trek down the Las Vegas Strip to raise money for cancer research on behalf of the Movember Foundation — a charity promoting men’s health. He also joined more than 1,000 runners competing for the November Project, a free exercise group founded in 2011 in Boston, where he used to live.

“This is just a way to raise awareness,” said the 33-year-old Adamietz, who raised more than $300 for cancer research. “People see you (doing burpees) during the race, and are like ‘What the heck are you doing?’ It just spreads the word. It’s great.”

The November Project is active in more than 50 cities across the world, and picks a race every year to “take over.” Its members exercise outdoors — rain or shine — in the morning throughout the year, and worked out Friday morning outside City Hall in preparation for Sunday.

“You meet 1,000 people. You leave as great friends,” said Adamietz’s brother, Dan, who still lives in Boston. “Everybody’s here to support everybody. It’s all love.”

Walking quickly

Andreas Gustafsson beat roughly 95 percent of the marathoners.

By walking.

Gustafsson, a world-class speed walker, finished the 26.2 mile race Sunday in roughly 3 hours, 27 minutes, unofficially. He used to represent his native Sweden in international competition but competes for the United States now and is preparing for the Olympic trials in January.

“I like running and endurance sports, and I got into race walking,” Gustafsson said, noting his father, Bo, is an Olympic race walking silver medalist. “I’m a little bigger build and I have short legs. Running really isn’t my thing.”

Still standing

Country recording artist Chuck Wicks competes in half Ironman triathlons.

The Las Vegas Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon is just a tuneup.

Wicks, who has released two albums and co-hosts the nationally syndicated “America’s Morning Show” on Nash FM, completed the half marathon for the second straight year. He travels and performs year round and does the morning show five days a week.

But he always finds time to exercise.

“I get my training in as soon as the morning show is done,” said Wicks, who broke his neck in a 2017 car accident. “Between training and traveling, the best thing about running is you can do it anywhere, right? I just try to squeeze it in make it happen.”

By the numbers

More than 35,000 people participated in either the marathon or the half marathon — 68 percent of whom had traveled to Las Vegas for the first time.

