Knight Hawks lose on final play in IFL playoff debut
The Arizona Rattlers scored on the final play to eliminate the Knight Hawks in an IFL playoff game Saturday night at Lee’s Family Forum.
Arizona quarterback Dalton Sneed ran for a 2-yard touchdown as time expired, and the Knight Hawks lost their first IFL playoff game 39-38 to the Rattlers on Saturday night at Lee’s Family Forum.
Star quarterback Ja’Rome Johnson left late in the fourth quarter after taking a hit following a scramble. Jorge Reyna filled in for relief in the final minutes.
Johnson had 137 total yards and four touchdowns for the Knight Hawks, who led 35-20 entering the fourth quarer.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
