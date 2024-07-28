Knight Hawks lose on final play in IFL playoff debut

The Arizona Rattlers scored on the final play to eliminate the Knight Hawks in an IFL playoff game Saturday night at Lee’s Family Forum.

Vegas Knight Hawks running back Trevon Van (1) carries the ball up the field during an IFL (Indoor Football League) game against the Tucson Sugar Skulls at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arizona quarterback Dalton Sneed ran for a 2-yard touchdown as time expired, and the Knight Hawks lost their first IFL playoff game 39-38 to the Rattlers on Saturday night at Lee’s Family Forum.

Star quarterback Ja’Rome Johnson left late in the fourth quarter after taking a hit following a scramble. Jorge Reyna filled in for relief in the final minutes.

Johnson had 137 total yards and four touchdowns for the Knight Hawks, who led 35-20 entering the fourth quarer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

