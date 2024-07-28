90°F
Football

Knight Hawks lose on final play in IFL playoff debut

Vegas Knight Hawks running back Trevon Van (1) carries the ball up the field during an IFL (Ind ...
Vegas Knight Hawks running back Trevon Van (1) carries the ball up the field during an IFL (Indoor Football League) game against the Tucson Sugar Skulls at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2024 - 9:50 pm
 

Arizona quarterback Dalton Sneed ran for a 2-yard touchdown as time expired, and the Knight Hawks lost their first IFL playoff game 39-38 to the Rattlers on Saturday night at Lee’s Family Forum.

Star quarterback Ja’Rome Johnson left late in the fourth quarter after taking a hit following a scramble. Jorge Reyna filled in for relief in the final minutes.

Johnson had 137 total yards and four touchdowns for the Knight Hawks, who led 35-20 entering the fourth quarer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

Knight Hawks bring ‘New Vegas’ swagger into IFL playoffs
‘Resilient’ Knight Hawks ready for 1st IFL playoff appearance
Knight Hawks begin quest for Indoor Football League title
Top prospects eager for ‘really special’ NHL draft at The Sphere
Knights players reflect on Marchessault’s exit: ‘I love that guy’
What are the Knights goalie options in free agency?