Knight Hawks lose on final play in IFL playoff debut — PHOTOS

The Arizona Rattlers scored on the final play to eliminate the Knight Hawks in an IFL playoff game Saturday night at Lee’s Family Forum.

The Knight Hawks felt they turned a corner defensively the past few weeks. That looked true during their first time under the bright playoff lights.

But a historic season filled with promise heading into the playoffs came down to the final play. And they didn’t make it.

Arizona quarterback Dalton Sneed ran for a 2-yard touchdown as time expired, and the Knight Hawks lost their first IFL playoff game 39-38 to the Rattlers at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday.

Sneed, a former UNLV quarterback, ran to his left toward the end zone wall and barreled over the goal line before defensive back Bryce Hampton could halt his momentum.

Sneed accounted for three touchdowns — two on the ground and one passing — to push the Rattlers to the Western Conference championship. They will face the winner of Sunday’s first-round game between the Bay Area Panthers and San Diego Strike Force.

“We knew it was going to come down to the wire,” coach Mike Davis said. “We just didn’t make enough plays at the end of it, and that’s what this game is about.”

Everything went well for the Knight Hawks in the first half.

They jumped out to a 28-20 halftime lead with their high-powered offense leading the charge. Star quarterback Ja’Rome Johnson, two days after being named the IFL’s Offensive Player of the Week for a fourth time, accounted for all four Knight Hawks touchdowns in the first 30 minutes.

Johnson went 6-for-6 in the air for 89 yards, then ran for 29 yards and two more touchdowns.

It was a different story in the second half, especially the fourth quarter.

Johnson was held to 1-of-5 passing and was intercepted twice. The first came on the second play of the half, then off his back foot under pressure with 11:29 left in the fourth quarter.

The Rattlers did a stellar job keeping Johnson’s running ability in check. He finished with 57 rushing yards, but his longest run was 14 yards.

The Knight Hawks finished with 111 rushing yards on 29 carries.

“We couldn’t get (their defense) settled,” Davis said. “We kind of knew they didn’t want to get into a track meet with us. They wanted to slow the game down.

The Knight Hawks were outscored 19-3 in the fourth quarter after entering the frame up 35-20.

Johnson injured his knee with about four minutes remaining when he hit an Arizona defender’s knee following a 9-yard gain. He returned for one play — resulting in Arizona being flagged for roughing the passer — but did not return after that hit.

Backup quarterback Jorge Reyna, who had not played since June 1, came in, but the former Fresno State quarterback went 0-for-2, including an incomplete pass on third-and-14.

Knight Hawks kicker Kevin Macias made a 35-yard field goal with 48 seconds left to make it 38-33.

Sneed then went 4-for-5 for 29 yards on the final drive.

“Any time we can hold someone under 40 points or something like that, it’s something to be proud of,” linebacker Gabe McCoy said. “Our offense has been carrying us all year. We just had to do something for this team. We just came up short tonight.”

The Knight Hawks won 11 games in their first two seasons combined. They matched that win total this year.

For as much talent and star power as they possess, they learned — like all first-time playoff teams do — how tough it is to win in the postseason.

They learned that firsthand from a Rattlers team that is, arguably, the most decorated indoor/arena football team of all time.

Davis and his players agreed that a foundation has been set for the future. Being part of the first team in franchise history to reach the playoffs was a success.

They now look forward to what’s next.

“There’s only one way to go, and that’s up,” said defensive lineman Maurice Jackson. “We finally broke that threshold. I don’t see it going any other way.”

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.