Las Vegas Bowl gets date, TV info, but key question remains

The Las Vegas Bowl knows what date it will be played and what TV network it will appear on. But there’s a huge question remaining about this year’s event.

Las Vegas Bowl Executive Director John Saccenti announces that the Las Vegas Bowl will feature University of Utah facing Northwestern University on Saturday, Dec. 23, at Allegiant Stadium during a press conference at the Fertitta Football Complex in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Bowl will be played at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at Allegiant Stadium this year and be televised on ESPN.

This will only be the second time the event takes place after Christmas. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

The conference matchup for this year’s Las Vegas Bowl isn’t clear yet. The 2024 edition was supposed to feature one team from the Southeastern Conference and one from the Pac-12, but only Washington State and Oregon State remain affiliated with the latter.

Northwestern defeated Utah 14-7 in last year’s Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

“Friday night on ESPN is a fitting spot for what will surely be another great matchup,” said John Saccenti, executive director of the Las Vegas Bowl, in a statement. “Because of conference realignment we are working with multiple parties to ensure a game featuring teams that are in-line with our historical selections.”

