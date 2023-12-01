54°F
UNLV Football

Mountain West football schedule to feature new schools in 2024

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2023 - 9:45 am
 
Updated December 1, 2023 - 9:54 am
UNLV wide receiver Landon Rogers (15) celebrates a win over Wyoming at Allegiant Stadium on Fri ...
UNLV wide receiver Landon Rogers (15) celebrates a win over Wyoming at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Mountain West reached a football scheduling agreement for the 2024 season with Oregon State and Washington State, the lone remaining Pac-12 schools, the conference announced Friday.

“The scheduling agreement will expand the Mountain West footprint and enhance our national brand, while providing our student-athletes with new opportunities, all in line with our strategic priorities,” commissioner Gloria Nevarez said in a statement.

Each Mountain West team, including UNLV, will now play seven conference games plus one matchup against either Oregon State or Washington State. Neither Pac-12 team is eligible for the Mountain West championship. Games against Oregon State and Washington State will also not count toward the Mountain West standings.

The 2024 Mountain West football schedule has yet to be released.

“The scheduling agreement strengthens the league’s non-conference schedules and we look forward to having Oregon State and Washington State be a part of the 2024 slate,” Nevarez said.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

