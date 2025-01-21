Las Vegas lands 2027 CFP national championship game

Las Vegas is set to add another major event to its sporting calendar, as it will host the 2027 College Football Playoff national championship game.

The National Championship Trophy is shown after a news conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 16, 2022, in Atlanta. The CFP National Championship game will be played at the facility in 2025. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

The game is scheduled to be played Jan. 25, 2027, at Allegiant Stadium, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Last week, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority approved a measure that opened up the possibility for the city to hold the game, earmarking up to $40 million to facilitate hosting the championship. The millions of dollars would go toward various aspects of hosting the title game, including game management, event goods and services, event permits, team practice sites, marketing and advertising, and police and first responders.

The approved amount includes an initial $25 million commitment, with up to $15 million available for contingencies.

The CFP expanded to 12 teams for the first time this season. Ohio State defeated Notre Dame 34-23 in the championship game Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Atlanta handed over host city duties Tuesday to Miami, which will host the 2026 game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Hosting the college football championship in 2027 would help the LVCVA reach its goal of annually hosting a major event in the first half of the year.

Las Vegas hosted Super Bowl 58 in 2024, while WrestleMania is coming to Allegiant Stadium in April. The Final Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament will take place at Allegiant Stadium in 2028.

