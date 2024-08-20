LSU-USC showdown at Allegiant Stadium sold out

The Vegas Kickoff Classic between No. 13 LSU and No. 23 USC on Sept. 1 at Allegiant Stadium is sold out, ESPN announced.

Southern California head coach Lincoln Riley talks with reporters during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Allegiant Stadium will be at capacity for one of college football’s marquee matchups in Week 1.

The Vegas Kickoff Classic between No. 13 Louisiana State and No. 23 Southern California on Sept. 1 is sold out, ESPN announced Monday.

The 65,000-seat stadium will play host to USC’s first game as a member of the Big Ten. The Trojans — along with Oregon, Washington and UCLA — joined the conference Aug. 1 after leaving the Pac-12.

USC won five national championships during its 55-year run with the Pac-8, Pac-10 and Pac-12.

“These are two historic national programs opening their seasons in (Las Vegas),” John Saccenti, executive director of the game, said in a statement. “Write it down as another great chapter in our city’s illustrious history of memorable events.”

The Trojans finished 8-5 last season under Lincoln Riley, entering his third season as coach. The Tigers went 10-3 under coach Brian Kelly, also in his third season.

The teams will be replacing star quarterbacks who were the first two picks in the NFL draft and who won the past two Heisman Trophies. Caleb Williams (No. 1, Chicago) won the Heisman with USC in 2022, and Jayden Daniels (No. 2, Washington) won it with LSU last season.

Former UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava will return to Allegiant Stadium with the Trojans after entering the transfer portal Jan. 3. He led the Rebels to a 9-5 record and an appearance in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl last season.

Maiava is listed as the backup to junior Miller Moss.

Up next

Who: No. 13 Louisiana State vs. No. 23 Southern California

What: Vegas Kickoff Classic

When: 4:30 p.m., Sept. 1

Where: Allegiant Stadium

TV: ABC

Line: LSU -6.5; total 63.5