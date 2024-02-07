47°F
Super Bowl

Casino exec recalls silly NFL rules before Las Vegas acceptance — VIDEO

Jay Kornegay talks Sports Betting and NFL in Vegas
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2024 - 7:51 pm
 
Jay Kornegay, vice president of the Westgate SuperBook, poses for a portrait on Tuesday, Aug. 1 ...
Jay Kornegay, vice president of the Westgate SuperBook, poses for a portrait on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Westgate Superbook vice president Jay Kornegay was in disbelief as he sat in Super Bowl radio row Tuesday.

The NFL, after all, once sent representatives to Las Vegas to measure televisions to ensure they weren’t in violation of a bizarre policy.

Kornegay said a rule was in place saying casinos could not show the Super Bowl on television screens larger than 55 inches unless they used that venue to show games the whole season.

It was essentially designed to limit Super Bowl parties in Las Vegas.

“There was a shortage of 55-inch TVs in Las Vegas because that was the max, I believe,” Kornegay said, laughing. “You couldn’t find them. I just thought it was hilarious, but it was ridiculous.”

Oh, how times have changed.

Kornegay sat down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal at radio row Tuesday and discussed how surreal it is to see the NFL embracing. Las Vegas. He also talked about where bettors are putting their money this week at his sports book.

Watch the full interview above.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

