First Las Vegas Super Bowl makes TV history

A group of Kansas City Chiefs fans embraces after their team won Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Super Bowl 58 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium made TV history.

The game was the most-watched telecast in history, with an average TV audience of 123.4 million viewers, according to CBS Sports.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime. The game aired on CBS, Nickelodeon, Paramount+, CBS Sports, Univision and NFL digital platforms.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

