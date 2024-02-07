Here is some of the food being served at the Super Bowl in Vegas

Think carving stations, surf and turf nachos, barbecue burritos, famous chips and much more.

Allegiant Stadium during NFL football Super Bowl 58 opening night Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Here’s the hot (and cool) sheet on some of the food being served in and around Allegiant Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.

■ This week at one of its pre-Super Bowl gatherings, the NFL showcased dishes that will be variously featured on the concourses, in pregame hospitality areas and in the hospitality suites at the stadium.

The tiered display, crowned by a Super Bowl LVIII sculpture, offered (among other things) chilled seafood, bulging hoagies, burnt ends burrito halves wrapped in foil, waffle fries nudging chicken tenders, a carving station garnished with blistered bell peppers, fried chicken stacked atop waffles, potatoes stuffed with seafood (including a waving lobster claw), surf and turf nachos (because Vegas), and glazed doughnuts tackled by spun sugar, candy sprinkles, whipped cream and chocolate quenelles (OK, quenelles piped to resemble footballs).

Many of the dishes were fronted by black menu cards reading Display Only, with Silver & Black in the lower right hand corner. Silver & Black refers to Silver & Black Hospitality, the official food and beverage brand at Allegiant.

■ Fuku, the fried chicken outfit from celebrated chef David Chang, is touching down at the Game Day Experience by Bud Light with several items, including crisp Jumbo Tenders and planted-based Impossible Chicken Nuggies (accompanied by Fuku mayo and other dipping sauces).

(On Thursday beginning at 12:30 p.m., Chang will tape his podcast from the Super Bowl Experience, in the South Convention Center at Mandalay Bay. Chang will discuss evolving football food and his Lunar New Year Tailgate Challenge, in which two chefs are creating tailgate recipes inspired by the holiday and their cultural heritage.)

■ Doritos, not content with turning one side of Luxor into a giant chip, is also bringing the crunch to game day. Look for free chips from the oversize Doritos Dinamita Slot Machine inside Allegiant. Dinamita is a Doritos line of boldly flavored rolled chips and chip sticks.

The first-ever Doritos Dinamita Super Bowl commercial airs during the third quarter of the game. In the spot, Dina and Mita — two abuelas — and actress Jenna Ortega are searching for their favorite Dinamita chips when actor Danny Ramirez snatches the last bag from the shelf. The two seniors go SEAL Team Six on Ramirez to retrieve the bag.

■ The Players Tailgate, from Bullseye Event Group, has developed a reputation for being one of the top tailgates on Super Bowl Sunday. This year, the Tailgate takes place across from Mandalay Bay. About 20 celebrated chefs, led by Bobby Flay and Aaron May of the Food Network, are presenting elevated game day dishes.

Flay? He’s doing bay scallops jabbed by Espelette chili hot sauce. May? He’s serving Sonoran hot dogs nestled in bolillo-style buns. Stephanie Izard is sending out chili crisp grilled chicken wings. Kelsey Murphy is pulling together a taco-nacho bar. Cake pushpops come courtesy of Amirah Kassem. And that’s just the start of the grazing.

