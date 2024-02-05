Acclaimed chef to serve his famous fried chicken at Super Bowl in Las Vegas

The chicken and other dishes are being offered at the Bud Light Experience at Allegiant Stadium.

Jumbo Tenders and Waffles Fries from Fuku, by chef David Chang, will be served on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Fuku)

Extra mayo, please.

Fuku, the fried chicken outfit from David Chang, one of the most important American chefs and restaurateurs of the 21st century, is bringing the bird to Allegiant Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday.

The menu, presented at the Game Day Experience by Bud Light, includes Jumbo Tenders and planted-based Impossible Chicken Nuggies. Signature Fuku mayo spiked with Asian flavors, Knockout Sauce, and honey mustard and ranch sauces all ride sidecar, waiting for game-goers to dredge the crisp crags and crevasses of the Tenders and Nuggies.

Waffles Fries (also ideal for dredging), a one-time Breakfast Sando, and an assortment of snacks and beverages round out the Big Game menu.

“We’re thrilled that our partner Levy Restaurants asked us to join this Game Day Experience presented by Bud Light event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, as it makes history by hosting the first Super Bowl in Nevada,” said Claudia Lezcano, CEO of Fuku. “We’re excited to share even more of the Fuku experience with sports fans and foodies right here in the Las Vegas Valley.”

Fuku also has a concession at T-Mobile Arena. At The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Chang has an outpost of Momofuku Noodle Bar, the restaurant that first brought him wide acclaim when it opened in New York City in 2004, as well as the grab-and-go Bang Bar (rice bowls, flatbread sandwiches) in the Block 16 Urban Food Hall.

The chef’s Majordomo and Moon Palace at The Venetian closed in June 2022.

As for Fuku, it started as a secret sandwich shop in Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York, grew into its own shop in 2015, and later expanded with locations and ghost kitchens across the country.

