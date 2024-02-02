How to make the most of Super Bowl week without a ticket to the game

You don’t need a ticket to the game — or even a passing interest in football, really — to enjoy the Super Bowl’s inaugural trip to Las Vegas.

Rob Gronkowski fires up the crown during Gronk Beach party at Encore Beach Club on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, April 29, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A participant throws a football in a passing exhibit at the Super Bowl Experience, the opening day for fans, leading up to the NFL Super Bowl LVII football game in Phoenix, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

NFL football fans participate in the Super Bowl Experience, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Phoenix. Super Bowl LVII will be played in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb 12. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Super Bowl week isn’t just about the 49ers vs. the Chiefs. It’s also about parties and experiences, music and food, and drinking bourbon and smoking cigars with celebrities.

But you will need some deep pockets for some of the events. One of the parties has a $1 million ticket package.

Experiences

Test your passing, running and kicking skills and participate in some of the standard NFL Combine measurements during the Super Bowl Experience. The Vince Lombardi Trophy will be on display, along with the AFC and NFC championship trophies and a collection of all 57 Super Bowl rings. It’s open from 3 to 10 p.m. Feb. 7-9 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center. Tickets start at $25 for adults, with kids 12 and younger admitted for free; ticketmaster.com.

The NFL’s Play Football Family Festival promises football clinics, mascots, cheerleaders, Raiders activations and autographs from current and former players. It opens at 10 a.m. Feb. 10 at Desert Oasis High School, 6600 W. Erie Ave. Admission is free; playfootball.nfl.com/events.

Can’t make it to Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl? You can at least be in the stadium with the players and coaches from the Chiefs and 49ers during Super Bowl Opening Night. Members of both teams will be interviewed on stage. The event also promises live entertainment and appearances by NFL legends and team mascots. It’s scheduled for 3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 5. Tickets start at $30; ticketmaster.com.

The mountain that’s taken over the Mirage volcano is just one aspect of Paramount Expedition Vegas: Journey to the Peak. The free attraction offers activities and games tied to various Paramount properties, including “Star Trek,” “Yellowstone,” CBS Sports, Nickelodeon and “South Park.” It’s open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 8-9, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 10 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 11 in front of The Mirage. Register for tickets at feverup.com/m/147901.

Runway presentations and sisterhood come together for the 23rd annual Off The Field NFL Wives Association Charity Fashion Show. It’s scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Venetian Theatre. Tickets start at $250; offthefieldnflwa.org.

The Super Bowl isn’t the only game in town. There’s also the 24th annual Celebrity Sweat Flag Football Challenge. Heisman Trophy winner and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III will captain a team to take on seven-time NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady’s squad. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dollar Loan Center. Tickets start at $25; celebflagfootball.com.

And you can have a dry Super Bowl Sunday with SoberBowl Vegas ’24. NFL legend Earl Campbell, former quarterback Ryan Leaf, comedian Craig Gass, Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael and Leigh Steinberg, the sports agent credited as the inspiration for “Jerry Maguire,” will take part in the afternoon of music, comedy and stories about their paths to sobriety. It’s scheduled for noon Feb. 11, followed by a Super Bowl viewing party, in the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Tickets start at $20 for adults, $10 for those 12 and younger; soberbowl.us.

Music and parties

You can’t keep Rob Gronkowski away from a Super Bowl — or a party. After making its Las Vegas debut during the NFL draft in 2022, Gronk Beach is returning to Encore Beach Club with music from Afrojack, Flo Rida, DJ Irie and Dante. The party begins at 11 a.m. Feb. 10. Tickets start at $60 for women, $125 for men; gronkbeach.com.

Shaquille O’Neal is taking over XS at Wynn Las Vegas, and he’s bringing a carnival midway and circus performers to complement a night of music headlined by Lil Wayne and Diplo. Shaq’s Fun House is scheduled for 10 p.m. Feb. 9. Tickets start at $149; shaqsfunhouse.com.

Lil Wayne is pulling double duty by also headlining Michelob’s Ultra Country Club at Topgolf Las Vegas, where T-Pain and Alesso will perform. Dan Marino and Alex Morgan host the bash that starts at 7 p.m. Feb. 10. Tickets start at $299; michelobultra.com/ultracountryclub.

The Maxim Casino Royale Experience boasts a lineup of 21 Savage, 50 Cent, Elderbrook, DJ Shift, Plastik Funk and DJ unKommon. There’s a $1 million package that includes private jet transportation, Super Bowl tickets and on-field access before and after the game for up to 10 people. For everyone else, tickets to the party at 10 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Resorts World Las Vegas Events Center start at $298; vividseats.com.

The h.wood Homecoming is building its own venue on the former New Frontier site north of Fashion Show mall. The two-night event will be headlined by David Guetta and Future, starting at 9 p.m. Feb. 9, and Jack Harlow, Kaytranada and Zack Bia, starting at 9 p.m. Feb. 10. VIP tickets start at $500 for Feb. 9 and $350 for Feb. 10; hwoodhomecoming.com.

Sports Illustrated The Party is hosting performances by The Chainsmokers, Kygo and Bebe Rexha. The party starts at 10 p.m. Feb. 10 at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $129.99; sitheparty.com.

Hang out with NFL legends while smoking premium cigars during the Ditka & Jaws Cigars with the Stars Party. Hosted by Brian Urlacher and Ron Jaworski, the evening’s list of confirmed celebrities reads like a who’s who of hall of famers. The party is set for 8 p.m. Feb. 8 at the M Resort. Tickets start at $500; ditkajawscigars.com.

Been to the Fremont Street Experience lately and thought things were a little too sedate? You’re in luck. During the Excessive Celebration Bowl Bash, prizes will be randomly awarded to people who are “celebrating excessively.” The four-day party, set for Feb. 8-11, will feature 25 live performances and 150 hours of entertainment, including shows by Starship featuring Mickey Thomas at 8 p.m. Feb. 8, Chris Lane at 8 p.m. Feb. 9 and The Offspring at 8 p.m. Feb. 10. Admission is free; vegasexperience.com/big-game.

You can’t spell “Super Bowl” without “soul.” The 25th anniversary of “The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration” will feature performances from Earth, Wind & Fire, Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary and Robin Thicke. Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold will host the event, which will be recorded to air on CBS at 8 p.m. Feb. 10. The live show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 in The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $75; ticketmaster.com.

Luke Combs headlines the BetMGM Big Game Bash at 8 p.m. Feb. 10 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $400; ticketmaster.com.

Zach Bryan and Leon Bridges are playing the Bud Light Backyard Tour at 8 p.m. Feb. 9 in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are available on resale sites.

Food and drink

Culinary stars Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry and Mark Bucher have curated a tasting menu for guests at Taste of the NFL 2024. The event, which also will include appearances by NFL greats, will benefit GENYOUth’s commitment to end student hunger. It’s scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Keep Memory Alive Event Center, 888 W. Bonneville Ave. Tickets start as $1,200; tasteofthenfl.com.

UNLV alum Guy Fieri is hosting the food and music festival Guy’s Flavortown Tailgate. The game day celebration will feature more than 25 restaurants, including Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives pop-ups and concepts curated by Fieri. As for the music, Diplo and Dustin Lynch will perform. The tailgate party opens at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 11 behind the High Roller at the Linq Promenade. You can register for free tickets, but guaranteed admission starts at $49.99; guysflavortowntailgate.com.

Bourbon aficionados can mingle with celebrities while supporting the Las Vegas veterans charity Forgotten Not Gone during Fred Minnick and Friends Big Game Bourbon. The evening includes an open bar and a cocktail reception hosted by Tom Sandoval of “Vanderpump Rules.” The party starts at 5 p.m. Feb. 7 in the Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $500; 88vines.com/big-game-bourbon.