Kelce, Chiefs party in Raiders locker room after Super Bowl win

The room smelled of cigar smoke as Travis Kelce led teammates in song and other players danced.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates in the team's locker room at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after the Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11, 2024. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach poses with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes inside the Chiefs locker room at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kansas City Chiefs players dance together in their team's locker room while celebrating their Super Bowl 58 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ locker room was lit.

After the team won the Super Bowl on Sunday, the players turned the locker room, which usually belongs to the Raiders, into a party where they danced to loud hip-hop while smoking cigars and popping champagne bottles.

“Oh, Vegas gonna roll out the red carpet, you might as well call me Elvis for tonight,” Travis Kelce told reporters.

When the music stopped playing, for some reason, Kelce let it be known he needed it back on. “Music!” he yelled.

So this just happened pic.twitter.com/NkIsDBooti — Brett Clarkson (@BrettClarkson_) February 12, 2024

Kelce, who sprayed champagne in celebration, also led the team through rousing renditions of “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey, goodbye!” and “We are the Champions.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also congratulating, and being congratulated by, other Chiefs teammates, coaches, and staff.

He was seen posing for photos with Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, with both of them holding up three fingers to signify Kansas City’s three Super Bowl wins since 2020.

Actor Paul Rudd, a Chiefs fan, was also spotted in the locker room.

