Las Vegas to host Super Bowl in 2024, sources say

Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 will be held at Allegiant Stadium, according to sources familiar with the process. An official announcement is expected on Wednesday.

Vanessa Hudgens sings the National Anthem before the start of an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Washington Football Team at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

DALLAS — Las Vegas has been chosen as the host city for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 pending final approval from owners, the Review-Journal has learned, according to sources familiar with the process. An official announcement is expected on Wednesday when the league’s owners meet in Dallas.

The NFL declined to comment on Monday.

The original hosting duties for Super Bowl LVIII were awarded to New Orleans. But when the NFL recently added a 17th game to its schedule, the end of the regular season was pushed ahead by a week. As a result, the 2024 season-ending championship game was moved from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, and created a conflict with New Orleans’ annual Mardi Gras celebration.

New Orleans surrendered Super Bowl LVIII in favor of assuming the assignment for Super Bowl LIX in 2025, when Super Bowl Sunday would be Feb. 9 and not be in conflict with Mardi Gras.

That opened the door for Las Vegas, which has quickly emerged as one of the NFL’s bright new markets after the arrival of the Raiders in 2020 and the coinciding opening of Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas put together an ambitious and multi-leveled plan to convince NFL owners of its viability to accommodate the biggest yearly sporting event in North America. The city’s reputation as one of the entertainment capitals of the world coupled with the necessary hotel, convention center and activation space were convincing arguments in luring the event to Southern Nevada.

Las Vegas has quickly emerged as one of the NFL’s go-to markets for big events. In addition to Super Bowl LVIII, Las Vegas is also scheduled to host the Pro Bowl on Feb. 6 and the NFL draft April 28-30.

Hosting a Super Bowl makes good on a pledge made by the Raiders and the NFL that Nevada stepping up as a partner in the building of Allegiant Stadium would transform Las Vegas into one of the top destinations for big-time sports and entertainment events.

Nevada pledged $750 million to the $2 billion project, with financing coming from revenue generated by a 0.88 percent local hotel occupancy room tax increase.

This season’s Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The 2023 game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

