Super Bowl

Lil Dicky wants to ‘explore’ other ventures during ‘Dave’ hiatus— VIDEO

Lil Dicky Radio row
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2024 - 8:06 pm
 

Rapper and actor Lil Dicky recently said he’s fallen “back in love” with music.

So expect the artist, also known as David Budd, to start making more music after it was announced his show “Dave” would be taking an extended hiatus.

“The show, I love it fully, of course. But logistically, it takes up so much time,” Lil Dicky told the Review-Journal during an appearance on radio row Wednesday at Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

Lil Dicky said it was the right time to take a break from the show after the fourth season wrapped up.

“Once I started making the show, I barely had time to work on music,” Lil Dicky said. “We just had Brad Pitt and Drake in a show so the show is kind of at a good pause point where there’s other things in my career that I want to explore too.”

Lil Dicky said he could come back to TV once he takes the next step as a rapper.

“My TV show is kind of perceived as a really important television series, but I don’t feel like I’ve achieved that as a rapper,” Lil Dicky said. “I feel like I have the talent and capability if I put my mind to it. I won’t be able to have a window forever.”

Lil Dicky discussed the show, his music career and much more in the video above.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

