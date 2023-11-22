New ad encourages ‘excessive celebration’ at Las Vegas Super Bowl

A new music video and online petition encourage fans to “excessively celebrate” the Super Bowl when it is held in Las Vegas in February.

A new music video and online petition encourage fans to “excessively celebrate” the Super Bowl when it is held in Las Vegas in February.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority campaign was created to have fun with when NFL players who overly celebrate a touchdown, only to get a penalty and/or fine because of it.

“The idea is ‘Hey it’s Vegas, for fans, players and everybody to have a great time celebrating,’ this a celebration town,” said Billy Vassiliadis, CEO of advertising firm R&R Partners, who created the campaign for the LVCVA. ‘This is the entertainment and sports capital of the world, built to celebrate and we want to push that out.”

The petition is posted to Change.org and states “Whether you are on the Strip, in the stadiums, or just here for a good time, Las Vegas will forever be the home of excessive celebration.”

The music video, featuring former NFL All-Pro wide out Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson and includes a new song by Grammy-nominated artist Tobe Nwigwe. The sport will be broadcast in 90, 30, 15 and 6-second spots, with it launching during the Thanksgiving Day match up between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders.

“People come to Vegas because they know that the excitement surrounding the game is just as important as the game itself,” said Steve Hill, LVCVA president and CEO. “Whether they travel to watch the game in person or at a viewing party, fans know they will be surrounded by energy that is simply unmatched anywhere else in the world.”

The video includes Johnson, who Vassiliadis coined as the poster child of touchdown celebrations, recreating some of his most notable on-field moments, including a impromptu marriage proposal, river dance, and his infamous Hall of Fame jacket skit.

“It was really important (to bring in Ochocinco) because it speaks to football fans,” Vassiliadis said. “He’s a guy who was fined and had a blast with it and never really took it too serious. That’s how we want the the fans to be here. This isn’t go out and get smashed and go do things, it’s go have a blast and have a really, really fun time.”

The video begins with Johnson saying, “We in Vegas baby. You know we’re going to celebrate,” with various hot spots in Las Vegas featured throughout the spot, including Allegiant Stadium, Caesars Palace and Fremont Street Experience.

Johnson will join former Las Vegas resident Jimmy Kimmel on his late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night to promote the new ad campaign.

“Jimmy has been amazing and the one thing that’s great about him is you don’t just hand him a script, he’s got his own ideas and a tremendous social presence,” Vassiliadis said. “Between him and Ocho we have a ton of followers and a ton of fun… We’re looking to do something different, something Vegas, with a little fun with the NFL at the same time. Given, shall we say our testy history. It’s been fun for them to be cool about us making a little fun about the excessive celebration rule.”