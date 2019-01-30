NFL’s Roger Goodell ‘hopeful’ Raiders will finalize 2019 home soon

The NFL is “hopeful” a resolution on where the Raiders will play their 2019 home games will come “soon,” and team owner Mark Davis envisions playing those home games in the Bay Area, league commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday at his annual Super Bowl news conference.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell answers a question during a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

On Dec. 24, the Raiders played their final game under lease at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. They long envisioned remaining in Oakland until the city filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the league and its 32 clubs on Dec. 11.

Goodell characterized that litigation as “unfortunate.”

The Raiders have been expected to play somewhere in the Bay Area next season. Goodell confirmed that sentiment Wednesday, calling it Davis’ “hope to continue to be in the Bay Area with his Raiders fans.” Oracle Park in San Francisco, where the San Francisco Giants play, and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, home of the San Francisco 49ers, are among the options the franchise has explored.

It also hasn’t formally ruled out a return to the Coliseum.

Regarding the resolution’s timing, Goodell said “the sooner the better for us.”

The NFL is expected to announce its 2019 regular-season home schedule this April. One of the Raiders’ eight home games next season will be played in London against the Chicago Bears. No further details about that game, such as date and stadium, have been finalized.

