Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for

The Raiders starting right tackle last season, Jermaine Eluemunor, has already ruled out one team before he hits the free-agent market in March.

One NFL team can be crossed off pending free agent Jermaine Eluemunor’s list.

The Raiders starting right tackle last year hopes to stay with the organization the rest of his career. But if he doesn’t receive what he believes is a fair offer, he will explore his options with other teams. Except the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I would never go there,” Eluemunor said.

He’s not worried about burning potential bridges. He doesn’t think the Chiefs will want him anyway after adding tackles Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor last offseason.

“I’m not a left tackle and they already paid their right tackle, so I’m good,” Eluemunor said. “It’s not looking like I’m going to the Chiefs.”

Eluemunor embraced the Raiders’ hatred of AFC West rivals his three seasons with the team. The fact that Kansas City has taken over the club’s Henderson facility and Allegiant Stadium locker room this week hasn’t helped matters.

“I’m not the biggest fan of the Chiefs,” Eluemunor said. “I don’t like their players. I don’t like their fanbase. I don’t like their stadium and I’m glad we got to beat them there.

“So it sucks they are in our stadium and the first playoff game getting played at the stadium is the Chiefs. But I think it adds fuel to our fire because they are in our home, they are eating our food and sleeping in our bed.”

Eluemunor would love to be around the next time the two teams play. But his first daughter was born last month and the 29-year-old knows this could be his best chance to land a huge contract.

“If the Raiders want me back, they will do everything to get me back. And if they don’t, there’s no hard feelings. I understand it’s a business,” Eluemunor said. “I understand there’s positions that need addressing and I’m not going to sit here and say I’m the best player on the team and I deserve X, Y and Z.

“I do want to be here. This is my home. I love Vegas. I love playing for the Raiders. I love having that logo and I love everything about the Raiders. But at the end of the day, I have a daughter now. I have a wife. I want to be able to look after them and give them the future they deserve.”

