Super Bowl capacity at Allegiant Stadium to be among smallest in history

Capacity for Sunday’s Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium will be just less than what can be hosted for a regular season Raiders home game.

Fans stand and cheer by request of the Blue Man Group during the Super Bowl Opening Night celebration at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Capacity for Sunday’s Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium will be slightly less than a regular season Raiders home game.

More than 60,000 fans will fill in the $2 billion facility for the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, according to an NFL spokesman.

That would be the smallest capacity crowd, outside the COVID-19 restricted 2021 Super Bowl, in the history of the game, which dates back to 1967. The first Super Bowl saw the lowest turnout with 61,946 fans, according to NFL records.

A regular season Raiders game features 62,500 fixed seats, expandable to 65,000 capacity when standing room only tickets are factored in. The stadium’s capacity was touted by officials during its planning and construction process to be expandable to 72,000 seats for Super Bowl.

Reasons behind the fan seating reductions are additional seating areas being used for domestic and international media members and space used to construct platforms, to provide additional camera and security positions, according to the NFL.

CBS Sports is utilizing 165 cameras in-and-around Allegiant Stadium to broadcast the game to its global audience. The Super Bowl is a designated Special Event Assessment Rating 1 event, which is the highest level on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s scale. The means it requires extensive support from federal agencies along with state and local law enforcement.

The mega weekend in Las Vegas is expected to draw 330,000 visitors.

Southern Nevada visitors this week are expected to generate up to $1.1 billion and could be the biggest special event in Las Vegas history.

Allegiant Stadium drew over 23,000 fans for the opening night of Super Bowl week on Monday and was the first time the fan-friendly event was held in the game’s hosting stadium since opening night debuted at Super Bowl 50.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.