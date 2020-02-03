50°F
Super Bowl LIV

Super Bowl fans party in Las Vegas as Chiefs win

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2020 - 11:54 pm
 

Football fans gathered throughout the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday to watch the NFL’s biggest game of the season.

Over 100 places offered big game specials and deals for Super Bowl LIV spectators.

Some fans chose to gather at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and the HyperX Esports Arena inside the Luxor to witness the Kansas City Chiefs rally to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 to win its first Super Bowl in 50 years.

Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams celebrates his touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers du ...
Damien Williams played a huge role in Chiefs’ Super Bowl win
By Vincent Bonsignore and Ed Graney / RJ

Coach Any Reid was especially excited about Williams’ effort on the 38-yard run that provided the final points in the Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the 49ers

(Screengrab)
Trump fumbles tweet congratulating Chiefs after Super Bowl win
The Associated Press

On the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Trump tweeted his congratulations to the Chiefs for a “fantastic comeback.” He added: “You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Armani Watts (23) celebrates his team's victory over the San ...
Las Vegas sportsbooks win big on Super Bowl LIV
By / RJ

MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment each reported a multimillion-dollar win on the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.