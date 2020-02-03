Super Bowl fans party in Las Vegas as Chiefs win
Football fans gathered throughout the Las Vegas Valley Sunday to watch the NFL’s biggest game of the season.
Over 100 places offered big game specials and deals for Super Bowl LIV spectators.
Some fans chose to gather at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and the HyperX Esports Arena inside the Luxor to witness the Kansas City Chiefs rally to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 to win its first Super Bowl in 50 years.