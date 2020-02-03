Super Bowl fans party in Las Vegas as Chiefs win

Football fans gathered throughout the Las Vegas Valley Sunday to watch the NFL’s biggest game of the season.

Kansas City Chiefs' fans Amy Teschner, left, Ashli Hanlan, center, and Mike Hanlen, of Kansas City, Mo., cheer while at a Super Bowl watch party at the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas at the Luxor on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

The crowd responds to the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIV at a watch party at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The crowd at a watch party for the Super Bowl LIV at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Sherry Lindsey, of Hawaii, shows off her 49ers accessories at a watch party for Super Bowl LIV at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Steven Foster and Jane Fry, both of Kansas City, run a Kansas City Chiefs flag in front of the crowd at a watch party for the Super Bowl LIV at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The crowd at a watch party for the Super Bowl LIV at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The crowd responds to the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIV at a watch party at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Individuals watch the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs' at the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas at the Luxor on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

James Thornton of Columbus, Ohio, watches the Super Bowl while at a watch party at the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas at the Luxor on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Kansas City Chiefs' fans display their watch bands as they attend a watch party of the Super Bowl at the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas at the Luxor on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

People eat while attending a Super Bowl watch party at the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas at the Luxor on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Matt Myers of Flagstaff, Arizona, left, and Michael Myers of Phoenix, Arizona, cheer for the San Fransisco 49rs during a watch party at the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas at the Luxor on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto

Steven Foster and Jane Fry, both of Kansas City, run a Kansas City Chiefs flag in front of the crowd at a watch party for the Super Bowl LIV at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The crowd responds to the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIV at a watch party at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Paulo Penna, left, and Luigi Russo, right, both of Brazil, take a selfie at a watch party for the Super Bowl LIV at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The crowd at a watch party for the Super Bowl LIV at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The crowd responds to the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIV at a watch party at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The crowd at a watch party for the Super Bowl LIV at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The crowd responds to the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LIV at a watch party at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The crowd cheers at a watch party for Super Bowl LIV at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The crowd cheers for the half time show at a watch party for Super Bowl LIV at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Sherry Lindsey, of Hawaii, shows off her 49ers accessories at a watch party for Super Bowl LIV at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Football fans gathered throughout the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday to watch the NFL’s biggest game of the season.

Over 100 places offered big game specials and deals for Super Bowl LIV spectators.

Some fans chose to gather at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and the HyperX Esports Arena inside the Luxor to witness the Kansas City Chiefs rally to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 to win its first Super Bowl in 50 years.