USC-Utah game could be most-expensive Pac-12 championship on record

The USC Trojans-Utah Utes Pac-12 championship game Friday at Allegiant Stadium is expected to draw a nearly sold out crowd.

Utah Utes fans cheer their team during the first half of the Pac-12 championship football game against Oregon Ducks at Allegiant Stadium, on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams throws a pass against Colorado during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

The Southern California-Utah Pac-12 championship game Friday at Allegiant Stadium is expected to be close to a sellout.

Last year, the Utah-Oregon title game at Allegiant Stadium drew a crowd of 56,511. That’s the largest crowd for a Pac-12 championship game played at a neutral site, according to the conference.

With the No. 4 Trojans in the mix this year and with a trip to the College Football Playoff on the line, the game is sold out on Ticketmaster and the only way fans can purchase tickets is via the secondary market.

The game is tracking as the most-expensive Pac-12 championship game on record, according to no-fee secondary ticket marketplace TickPick.

TickPick noted 67 percent of tickets sold for the title game were purchased from California, with just 3 percent deriving from Utah.

The average sale price on TickPick is $177, which is 36 percent higher than last year’s Pac 12 Championship game between Utah and Oregon, which saw an average sale price of $130. The cheapest ticket price available on TickPick as of Wednesday was $130.

The biggest purchase made so far was for three tickets in Section 132, Row 1 for $770 a ticket, or $2,310 total, according to TickPick.

StubHub noted it had around 4,000 tickets for the game available via its secondary ticket market. The cheapest ticket there started at $111 before taxes and fees, with the average ticket sale price at $176 as of Wednesday.

A StubHub spokesperson said the game is the fourth most in demand conference championship game this week.

The No. 12 Utes will be looking for a repeat performance of not only winning the Pac-12 title for a second consecutive year, but also again beating USC, as they did in October, handing the Trojans their lone loss of the season.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.