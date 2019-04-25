Golden Knights lose their cool at critical juncture of Game 7 — VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Knights left wing Tomas Nosek (92) punches Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon (4) in the second period of game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save in the first period with the help of Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) and Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) during game seven of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc (62) with the help of Knights defenseman Colin Miller (6) in the first period during game seven of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill (15) after Karlsson scored a first-period goal during game seven of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Knights center William Karlsson (71), Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81), Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Knights center Paul Stastny (26) celebrate after Marchessault scored in the third period of game 7 of the Western Conference quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates with Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) and Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) after assisting Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (out of frame) score a third-period goal during game seven of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) lets a puck get by him as Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) tries to defend Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) in the third period during game seven of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save with the help of Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt (88) in the third period during game seven of the NHL Western Conference quarterfinals against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at SAP Center, in San Jose, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The seeds of the Golden Knights’ collapse, which came to a painful conclusion Tuesday in San Jose, California, actually were planted two weeks ago during the first game of what would become an instant-classic series.

That night, Sharks forward Evander Kane backed up his on-ice trash talk with two points, while fourth-line agitator Micheal Haley continually got under the Knights’ skin by running goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

The Knights ended up with 34 minutes in penalties, and the 5-2 loss dragged them into a highly charged Western Conference quarterfinal showdown that saw both teams come unglued at various times.

“Grandpa” Joe Thornton. The “Muffin Man.” Logan Couture’s lost teeth. Tomas Hertl’s “guarantee.” And Joe Pavelski’s blood on the ice.

The Knights rode the wave of emotion to a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series and, despite dropping two straight games, were in control of Tuesday’s winner-take-all tussle midway through the third period.

But that decision to play with their blood boiling ultimately backfired in stunning fashion.

The Knights lost their cool in the third period following a disputed five-minute major penalty to center Cody Eakin and saw their season end with a 5-4 overtime loss at an ear-splitting SAP Center.

San Jose is the 25th team in league history to overcome a 3-1 series hole.

“They fed off the big call and came back, then get the big goal in overtime,” said Knights left wing Jonathan Marchessault, who scored with 47 seconds left to send the game into overtime. “You have to give them credit at some point. They’re a great hockey team. But that’s embarrassing.”

A series that teetered on the emotional edge reached peak entertainment value on the morning of Game 7 when Knights coach Gerard Gallant called Sharks counterpart Peter DeBoer a “clown” in response to comments that Gallant was chirping at San Jose players.

The quote briefly shifted the attention away from Gallant’s team, which was coming off a double-overtime loss in Game 6, and the Knights responded with goals in each period to lead 3-0 with 10:47 remaining in the third.

However, after a faceoff win by Pavelski in the Knights’ zone, Eakin cross-checked the Sharks captain in the chest, altering the course of the series.

Pavelski became tangled with Knights center Paul Stastny, lost his balance and slammed the side of his head on the ice after an awkward fall.

Play briefly continued as Pavelski lay motionless on the ice with blood leaking from his helmet, and he was helped off the ice. Following a discussion, officials then handed Eakin a five-minute major for cross-checking and a game misconduct.

The Knights clearly disagreed with the penalty — “I hope Pavelski’s OK … but I better not comment any further,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said — and that’s when their emotions got the best of them.

After holding hold San Jose to 4-for-29 on the power play in the series until that point, the Knights allowed four goals in 4:01.

Spurred on by Thornton’s demand to “get effin’ three goals right now,” Couture scored seven seconds into the power play for the first of his two goals, Hertl notched his sixth of the series, and Kevin Labanc put the Sharks up 4-3 with 6:39 left.

At the most critical juncture of the series, the defending Western Conference champions collectively unraveled.

Fleury was unable to come up with a save and force a whistle to buy a little extra time for his teammates to settle down.

None of the penalty killers was able to gather his wits and make a play to help stop the bleeding.

And, maybe most significantly, Gallant elected not to use his timeout, which could have helped calm the situation.

In the heat of the moment, with their season on the line, the Knights needed a level head to steer the ship away from the iceberg.

Nobody grabbed hold of the steering wheel.

As a result, San Jose joined the 2013 Boston Bruins as the only club to win a Game 7 after overcoming a three-goal deficit in the third period and faces Colorado in the conference semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Knights have their exit interviews Thursday before a busy offseason.

General manager George McPhee has tough decisions to make on unrestricted free agents such as Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Deryk Engelland. Additionally, he must fit several restricted free agents under the salary cap, including center William Karlsson and Russian import Nikita Gusev.

The club also faces the possibility of losing assistant general manager Kelly McCrimmon, who remains a top candidate for the GM jobs in Edmonton and Seattle.

The sting from Tuesday’s loss will not wear off quickly this summer. Regardless, it should provide motivation when training camp opens in September.

“We have a great group. We always believed in each other and can do good things,” Fleury said. “It’s tough to take.”

More Golden Knights: Follow at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.