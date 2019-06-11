Golden Knights Reilly Smith looks to stake claim to home turf

The Battle for Vegas Charity Softball game on Saturday will feature Reilly Smith’s team of Golden Knights players against a Raiders squad captained by Marcus Allen.

The Raiders have yet to move to Las Vegas, but Reilly Smith and some of his Vegas Golden Knights teammates already are looking to stake claim to home turf.

Smith will host the Battle for Vegas Charity Softball game on Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark. Smith will captain a team of Golden Knights players, including Ryan Reaves, Jonathan Marchessault and Erik Haula.

Smith’s team will square off against a Raiders squad captained by Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen. Allen’s team is highlighted by current Raiders Vontaze Burfict, Josh Jacobs and Maurice Hurst.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and proceeds will benefit the Tyler Robinson Foundation, which provides grants for families facing pediatric cancer.