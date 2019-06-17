Golden Knights’ Stone greets fans as NHL Awards party begins
Golden Knights forward Mark Stone took photos and signed autographs for fans at the MGM Grand’s main lobby Sunday.
It was a Father’s Day to remember for some Golden Knights fans on Sunday.
Golden Knights forward Mark Stone took photos and signed autographs for fans at the MGM Grand’s main lobby. The Stanley Cup, the most recognizable and revered trophy in all of professional sports, also made its way into the lobby for fans to enjoy.
The trophy is on display as part of the festivities leading up to the NHL Awards show at the Mandalay Bay Center on Wednesday. The show is being held in Las Vegas for the 10th time.
Comedian Kenan Thompson — of “Saturday Night Live” and “D2: The Mighty Ducks” fame — will host the event.