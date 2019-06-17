Golden Knights’ Stone greets fans as NHL Awards party begins

Golden Knights forward Mark Stone took photos and signed autographs for fans at the MGM Grand’s main lobby Sunday.

Amber Perez, left, holds her son Cassius, 4, while chatting with Golden Knights player Mark Stone, center, during a fan photo opportunity in the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 15, 2019. Perez's other children Quinton, 8, from left, Maverick, 4 and her husband Justin look on. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights player Mark Stone stands with the Perez family of Las Vegas during a fan photo opportunity in the MGM Grand on Sunday, June 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. From left, Cassius Perez, 4, his mother Amber, his brothers Quinton, 8, Maverick, 4, and his father Justin Perez. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights player Mark Stone looks to the line of fans with NHL trophies on display across the room during a fan photo opportunity in the MGM Grand on Sunday, June 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights player Mark Stone is told a story of their past meeting by Kristie McWhorter of Las Vegas during a fan photo opportunity in the MGM Grand on Sunday, June 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Bonifacio family of Ottawa, Canada, give the thumbs up about Golden Knights player Mark Stone during a fan photo opportunity in the MGM Grand on Sunday, June 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights player Mark Stone shares a laugh with MGM Grand employee Maureen Johansson during a fan photo opportunity in the MGM Grand on Sunday, June 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Young Golden Knights fan Jordyn Weatherholt, 9, is pleased to be standing between NHL player Mark Stone, left and his father Andrew, right, during a fan photo opportunity in the MGM Grand on Sunday, June 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights player Mark Stone looks to the line for the next meeting during a fan photo opportunity in the MGM Grand on Sunday, June 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Amber Perez, left, holds her son Cassius, 4, while chatting with Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, center, during a fan photo opportunity in the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 15, 2019. Perez's other children Quinton, 8, from left, Maverick, 4 and her husband Justin look on. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans Christian St. Pierre and his father Guy of Ottawa, Canada, kiss the Stanley Cup, the most recognizable and revered trophy in all of professional sports, on display at the MGM Grand on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

St. Louis Blues fans from the city pose about the Stanley Cup, the most recognizable and revered trophy in all of professional sports, on display at the MGM Grand on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

St. Louis Blues fan Chad Sparks from Troy, Ill., poses with the Stanley Cup, the most recognizable and revered trophy in all of professional sports, on display at the MGM Grand on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Inscription on the Stanley Cup referencing it being named in 1892 after Lord Stanley of Preston, the Governor General of Canada who donated it as an award to Canada's top-ranking amateur ice hockey club, on display at the MGM Grand on Sunday, June 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans wait in line to strike a pose then receive an image with the Stanley Cup, the most recognizable and revered trophy in all of professional sports, on display at the MGM Grand on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans Mayra Villa, Selene Gueriero, Mayibeth Mendez, Janely Avila and Vanessa Martinez of Texas pose with the Stanley Cup, the most recognizable and revered trophy in all of professional sports, on display at the MGM Grand on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans wait in line to strike a pose with the Stanley Cup, the most recognizable and revered trophy in all of professional sports, on display at the MGM Grand on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

St. Louis Blues left wing Patrick Maroon lifts the Stanley Cup, the most recognizable and revered trophy in all of professional sports, on display at the MGM Grand on Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It was a Father’s Day to remember for some Golden Knights fans on Sunday.

Golden Knights forward Mark Stone took photos and signed autographs for fans at the MGM Grand’s main lobby. The Stanley Cup, the most recognizable and revered trophy in all of professional sports, also made its way into the lobby for fans to enjoy.

The trophy is on display as part of the festivities leading up to the NHL Awards show at the Mandalay Bay Center on Wednesday. The show is being held in Las Vegas for the 10th time.

Comedian Kenan Thompson — of “Saturday Night Live” and “D2: The Mighty Ducks” fame — will host the event.