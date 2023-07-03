2 Knights players to be featured in Summerlin 4th of July Parade

The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will feature two Stanley Cup champions this year.

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights defensemen Zach Whitecloud and Nicolas Hague will join this year’s VGK float. The fan-favorite float will also feature The Golden Knight, The Knight Line and the Vegas Vivas.

Mascots of the Aviators also are expected to participate, with the Aviator and Spruce riding through the parade in a convertible.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, travels south on Hills Center Drive to Village Center Circle, then turns west onto Trailwood Drive, ending at the Trails Village Shopping Center.

For everything you need to know about the valley’s largest Fourth of July parade, click here.

