109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golden Knights

2 Knights players to be featured in Summerlin 4th of July Parade

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2023 - 12:31 pm
 
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the ...
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will feature two Stanley Cup champions this year.

Golden Knights defensemen Zach Whitecloud and Nicolas Hague will join this year’s VGK float. The fan-favorite float will also feature The Golden Knight, The Knight Line and the Vegas Vivas.

Mascots of the Aviators also are expected to participate, with the Aviator and Spruce riding through the parade in a convertible.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive, travels south on Hills Center Drive to Village Center Circle, then turns west onto Trailwood Drive, ending at the Trails Village Shopping Center.

For everything you need to know about the valley’s largest Fourth of July parade, click here.

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
MSG Sphere’s Exosphere to show ‘dazzling display’ on Fourth of July
MSG Sphere’s Exosphere to show ‘dazzling display’ on Fourth of July
2
Knights stay quiet as free agency begins; 3 players depart
Knights stay quiet as free agency begins; 3 players depart
3
Shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven leaves man dead, 2 hurt
Shooting at east Las Vegas 7-Eleven leaves man dead, 2 hurt
4
Delta flight diverted to Las Vegas airport lands safely
Delta flight diverted to Las Vegas airport lands safely
5
Phil Hellmuth adds to record with 17th WSOP bracelet
Phil Hellmuth adds to record with 17th WSOP bracelet
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Time to celebrate: Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup parade set
Time to celebrate: Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup parade set
What’s up next for the Knights and the Stanley Cup?
What’s up next for the Knights and the Stanley Cup?
Hundreds of thousands of fans attended Golden Knights parade
Hundreds of thousands of fans attended Golden Knights parade
Zach Whitecloud to meet Golden Knights fans Thursday
Zach Whitecloud to meet Golden Knights fans Thursday
Uknighted! Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship on Strip
Uknighted! Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship on Strip
Road trip? Knights, Raiders headed to Chicago at same time
Road trip? Knights, Raiders headed to Chicago at same time