67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Golden Knights

3 injured forwards return to Golden Knights practice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2021 - 11:44 am
 
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) is looked at by a trainer after taking a sk ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) is looked at by a trainer after taking a skate to the face against the Colorado Avalanche during the second period of a preseason NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Golden Knights received some much needed forward reinforcements at practice Monday.

Centers Nicolas Roy and Brett Howden, who are on injured reserve, and left wing William Carrier, who has been in concussion protocol, skated with the team for the first time since the regular season started. Howden and Carrier were full participants and Roy wore a non-contact jersey.

The Knights have been forced to go deep into their depth in the trio’s absence, with left wing Pavel Dorofeyev, center Jake Leschyshyn and right wing Jonas Rondbjerg making their NHL debuts in the team’s first two games.

Roy, Howden and Carrier will have two practices to get healthy before Wednesday’s game against the St. Louis Blues. Their return will help, but not eliminate the Knights’ injury woes up front.

Left wing Max Pacioretty is week to week with a lower-body fractured he suffered in a 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 14. Captain Mark Stone was injured in the same game and is considered day to day. Neither practiced Monday.

Left wing Mattias Janmark also is in COVID-19 protocols.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Gusty overnight Las Vegas winds could pose dangers for motorists
Gusty overnight Las Vegas winds could pose dangers for motorists
2
After years of hope, future of north Strip still in flux
After years of hope, future of north Strip still in flux
3
LETTER: Las Vegas dream trip ruined by vaccine mandate
LETTER: Las Vegas dream trip ruined by vaccine mandate
4
Jon Gruden: ‘I’ll get better from this,’ will be watching Raiders
Jon Gruden: ‘I’ll get better from this,’ will be watching Raiders
5
The Palms’ new owners share property plans for the 1st time
The Palms’ new owners share property plans for the 1st time
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST