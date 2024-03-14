3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Cassidy criticizes lack of urgency

The Golden Knights allowed four unanswered goals in a loss to the Flames on Thursday in Calgary. A new acquisition did score his first goal with the Knights.

The Golden Knights looked uncomfortable most of the night, but they had a one-goal lead with 20 minutes left.

Then the third period happened.

The Calgary Flames scored four unanswered goals in the final period, giving the Knights a 4-1 loss to their division rivals Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

After scoring 10 goals in the past two games, the offense cooled down, and the Knights (35-24-7) failed to win their third straight game. They’re 4-9-1 in their last 14 games while being outscored 58-44.

“I don’t know if our guys just think they’re better than they are right now, and they can get away with playing mediocre-to-average hockey for long stretches at key times of the game,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Offense was at a premium, but the Knights broke through first when right wing Anthony Mantha scored his first goal with his new team at 17:56 of the second period.

Goaltender Adin Hill, who finished with 33 saves, had a shutout through 40 minutes. The Knights were in a good spot.

But the third period was their undoing, with Flames center Blake Coleman scoring two of the four goals.

The Knights have allowed nine goals in the third period in their last three games.

“We were trying to make plays. Just turning the puck over all night,” Mantha said. “They were able to score one, then score two real quick. We were chasing at that point.”

It was a similar story to Tuesday. The Knights had a 2-1 lead going into the third period before the Seattle Kraken scored three straight goals. The Knights rallied for a 5-4 win in overtime.

While the Flames (32-29-5) capitalized on their chances, the Knights couldn’t with theirs.

Left wing Ivan Barbashev had a breakaway chance stopped by Flames goalie Dustin Wolf. On the ensuing rush, Coleman crashed the net and scored to give Calgary a 2-1 lead at 10:06.

Center William Karlsson nearly tied it with 5:28 remaining, but his tipped shot was stopped by Wolf.

Twelve seconds later, Flames right wing Matt Coronato scored to make it 3-1.

The Knights’ lead for the second wild card in the West shrunk to four points with the Minnesota Wild’s 2-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

“I’d like to see them have some urgency and realize it’s not automatic that we’re going to get a chance to repeat (as Stanley Cup champions). You’ve got to earn your way in,” Cassidy said. “We’re not playing well enough right now to assure that.”

Here are three takeaways from the game:

1. Theodore keeps it going

Defenseman Shea Theodore has not missed a beat since recovering from back surgery.

Theodore had the primary assist on Mantha’s goal to give him 13 in 11 games since returning Feb. 20. He has a point in all but two games.

The 28-year-old Theodore was at a Norris Trophy level before going down Nov. 22. He’s not at that pace anymore, but is averaging a point per game this season with 31 (four goals, 27 assists) in 31 games.

2. Hanifin recognized in return

It was a dud of a return to Calgary for defenseman Noah Hanifin.

The 27-year-old played against the Flames for the first time since the Knights acquired him in a trade with Calgary on March 7. Hanifin led all Knights skaters with 23:00 of ice time and had two shots.

Hanifin, who played the past five-plus seasons in Calgary, was given a tribute video during the first period.

3. Top line struggles

After two games of strong play, the line of left wing Ivan Barbashev, center Jack Eichel and right wing Jonathan Marchessault was not at its best.

The Knights’ top line was outshot 12-6 at five-on-five. Marchessault and Barbashev were a minus-3, Eichel a minus-2.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.