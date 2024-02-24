3 takeaways from Knights’ loss: Lead slips away, but that’s OK

The Golden Knights were unable to hold a two-goal lead and lost in a shootout to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario.

Ottawa Senators centre Tim Stutzle (18) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the shootout in NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) reacts as the puck bounces out of the net after a goal by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson, not seen, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators center Tim Stutzle (18) gets knocked down by Vegas Golden Knights center Brendan Brisson (19) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) gives up a goal to Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault, not seen, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) settles a bouncing puck during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) keeps Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) away from the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) shoots as Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun (6) defendsduring the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) crashes into the boards with Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson, center, celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with defenseman Thomas Chabot (72) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot, second from right, celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson watches the bouncing puck during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) works to keep the puck inside the blue line in front of Vegas Golden Knights center Byron Froese (51) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

The puck bounces off the mask of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators centre Tim Stutzle (18) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the shootout in NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) is embraced by center Shane Pinto (57) after making a save on Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore during the shootout in an NHL hockey game, giving the Senators the win Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg and teammates celebrate a shootout win against the Vegas Golden Knights in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) makes a save on Vegas Golden Knights defenweman Shea Theodore (27) during the shootout in an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

The puck bounces past the elbow of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) as Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) looks for a rebound during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) and defenseman Jake Sanderson (85) are unable to stop the shot of Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), leading to a game tying goal, during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators centre Josh Norris (9) scores on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) keeps the puck between his knees after making a save on Ottawa Senators right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights centre Byron Froese (51) bats the puck down with his stick as Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto (57) falls into the net of goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) tries to control the puck to get a shot on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights lost their third straight game Saturday and fifth in the past six. They fell to 3-4-1 since the All-Star break.

William Karlsson was presented these facts, and the forward’s opinion of the outcome was unchanged.

“I’m proud how we played today, and I’m glad we got at least one point,” Karlsson said. “That’s how I see it.”

Despite being unable to hold a two-goal lead, the Knights managed to snag a point to open their five-game road trip. Chandler Stephenson scored his second goal of the game with 1:15 left in the third period to force overtime, but the Golden Knights lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario.

Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle was the only player to convert in the shootout. Nicolas Roy, Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore missed their attempts for the Knights.

“It’s something to build off for a long road trip here,” Stephenson said. “Obviously it would have been nice to secure the two-goal lead that we had, but credit to them for their push. For us to get one late, it got a point out of it. Shootouts can go either way in this league.”

The Knights (32-19-7) turned in a stronger defensive effort than they did in Thursday’s 7-3 thumping by Toronto and showed more of the urgency coach Bruce Cassidy wanted to see as they make their playoff push with 24 games remaining.

Marchessault opened the scoring in the first period with his 30th goal of the season, and Stephenson converted on a power play in the second period before the Senators (25-27-3) responded with three unanswered goals.

Thomas Chabot and Drake Batherson scored in the second for Ottawa. Josh Norris redirected a shot by Chabot past Knights goalie Logan Thompson early in the third to put the Senators ahead 3-2.

This was the Knights’ first loss in six appearances at Ottawa (5-0-1) and snapped a nine-game winning streak against the Senators.

“I thought we actually defended pretty well tonight compared to some of the games more recently. That part of the game I liked,” Cassidy said. “At the end of the day, I felt we played well enough to get two (points).”

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

1. Wise timeout

The Knights took advantage of an icing to call timeout with 1:29 remaining in the third period and set up a play from an offensive-zone faceoff that led to the tying goal.

Following a scramble for the puck, the Knights gained control and quickly worked it around the perimeter. Theodore fired a diagonal pass to Karlsson along the left wing, and he then sent a cross-ice feed to Stephenson at the right circle.

Stephenson wasted little time and fired a wrist shot past Forsberg for his 12th goal and the Knights’ first six-on-five goal this season.

“That’s been a problem for us all year, so we changed up a bit of our structure on it and found the open guy, got it to the net,” Cassidy said. “Part of our problem with that is we haven’t been executing that play to get it to the net down low, so that was good. Obviously helps us get a point.”

2. Can’t capitalize

The Knights missed several chances to extend their lead, including a breakaway by Sheldon Rempal that was turned aside by Ottawa goaltender Anton Forsberg with 5:55 left in the second period.

Stephenson also had an opportunity to win the game and finish his hat trick in overtime but couldn’t beat Forsberg on a breakaway.

The best look came at the end of the second period, as Marchessault made a great pass to find Theodore streaking alone down the left side. Forsberg was stranded out of position, but Theodore sent his shot wide with an open net staring at him.

“Second period had a chance to extend the lead over and over,” Cassidy said. “The game was there in front of us to extend the lead and go into the third period in a good spot, it just didn’t happen for us.”

3. Expensive goal

Marchessault’s 30th goal matched his career high set in 2016-17 with Florida and again in 2021-22. It also means more bargaining power for the forward in his contract negotiations.

Marchessault is a pending unrestricted free agent and due a raise after carrying a $5 million salary cap hit on his current deal. At 33, this is his last chance for a lucrative long-term contract.

The Knights’ front office must decide whether they can afford to bring back Marchessault with other players such as Stephenson also on expiring contracts. The more goals Marchessault scores, the more his price tag goes up.

In his past 15 games, Marchessault has 13 goals and shows 48 points for the season.

Karlsson picked up the lone assist on Marchessault’s goal, as he knocked the puck away from Stutzle near the right-wing boards. Marchessault pounced on the turnover and was given a clear lane to the net before he beat Forsberg on the backhand at 5:41 of the first period.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on X.