3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Contributions from top to bottom

Three takeaways from the Golden Knights’ victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final on Monday at American Airlines Center.

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) applauds the fans all excited after defeating the Dallas Stars 6-0 during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

DALLAS — Three takeaways from the Golden Knights’ 6-0 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final on Monday at American Airlines Center:

1. Fourth line shines

Knights coach Bruce Cassidy reunited the fourth line of forwards William Carrier and Keegan Kolesar and center Nicolas Roy and made them his starters.

It paid off immediately. They had an excellent shift with three shots in the Stars’ zone, then scored on their second shift with Carrier getting a backhand shot past Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger 3:41 into the game. The group added on 11:19 later after a great give-and-go between Carrier and Kolesar off the rush.

Carrier and Kolesar each finished with a goal and an assist. It was the first two-point playoff game of Carrier’s career. Roy had one assist to finish with five points in the series.

“We knew exactly what we wanted to bring right off the bat,” Carrier said. “We were trying to get hard on them, play physical, make their top guys play in their D zone. Good for us to get those goals.”

2. Misfit magic

Carrier wasn’t the only original member of the Knights to contribute.

Forward William Karlsson’s two goals give him 10 in the playoffs, tied for the second-most in the NHL. He also set a franchise record for the most in a postseason. He also has four assists and has played incredible defense on some of the top forwards the Knights have faced.

“He’s been unbelievable since year one here,” forward Jonathan Marchessault said. “I’m happy he gets rewarded on the scoresheet, but he does so much more out there than just scoring goals.”

Marchessault’s goal gives him 17 points in 17 playoff games, one behind team leader Jack Eichel and five behind teammate Reilly Smith’s record from 2018.

3. Hill’s ascendance

Goaltender Adin Hill was available for a fourth-round pick in August.

He’s now four wins from being a Stanley Cup champion goaltender. The 27-year-old continues to grow into his first postseason, posting his second shutout of the series to close out Dallas. He finished the Western Conference Final with a .939 save percentage after posting a .934 mark against Edmonton in five games in the second round.

“It’s pretty crazy,” said Hill, who was pressed into duty Game 3 against the Oilers after Laurent Brossoit suffered a lower-body injury. “But you know what? It’s what I dreamed of growing up as a kid. We have a great team here. It showed tonight. We dominated that game.”

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.