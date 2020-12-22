A look back at Deryk Engelland’s hockey career

Time to look back at Deryk Engelland’s hockey and Golden Knights career. What was your favorite moment?

Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland, shown Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Deryk Engelland was a rare breed when it comes to hockey players.

The tough-as-nails, old-school defenseman didn’t make his NHL debut until he was 27, but hung around until he was 38. He was a leader, a community presence and someone you didn’t want to jostle with in front of the net.

With the news of Engelland’s retirement Tuesday, here’s a look back on his hockey career:

June 25, 2000 — Engelland is drafted in the sixth round, 194th overall, by the New Jersey Devils. Only three other members of his draft class — Ron Hainsey, Henrik Lundqvist and Justin Williams — were active during the 2019-20 season.

2003-05 — Engelland plays two seasons with the ECHL’s Las Vegas Wranglers. He finishes with 34 points in 107 games.

Nov. 10, 2009 — Engelland, after spending six seasons in the minors, makes his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He plays 19:20 in front of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in a 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins.

2010-11 — Engelland accrues 123 penalty minutes in his second season with the Penguins while playing 840 minutes total in 63 games.

July 1, 2014 — Engelland signs a three-year contract with the Calgary Flames after playing five seasons for Pittsburgh.

June 21, 2017 — Engelland is selected by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft. “It’s great to be coming back,” he said. “It’s an exciting point in my career to be part of something special.”

Oct. 10, 2017 — Engelland gives his “We are Vegas strong” speech at the Knights’ first-ever regular-season home game. He also scores a goal in a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

April 7, 2018 — Engelland and the Knights end the regular season as Pacific Division champions. He sets career highs in points (23) and average time on ice (20:17).

May 20, 2018 — Engelland lifts the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after the Knights defeat the Winnipeg Jets to become Western Conference champions.

June 20, 2018 — Engelland wins the Mark Messier Leadership Award, “given to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey.”

Feb. 16, 2019 — Engelland appears in his 600th NHL game. He played in 671 games during his career.

July 23, 2019 — Engelland re-signs with the Knights to come back for a third season with the team.

Feb. 1, 2020 — Engelland is scratched so rookie Zach Whitecloud, also a right-shot defenseman, can make his season debut.

Feb. 13, 2020 — Engelland makes his final appearance for the Knights in a 6-5 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues. General manager Kelly McCrimmon offers to trade him before the Feb. 24 deadline to get him more playing time, but Engelland declines.

July 26, 2020 — Engelland leaves with the rest of the Knights for the NHL’s secure zone for the postseason in Edmonton, Alberta. He doesn’t appear in a game, but mentors younger plays such as forward Peyton Krebs.

Dec. 22, 2020 — Engelland announces his retirement. He will remain with the organization as the special assistant to the owner for the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, the team’s charity.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.