Golden Knights

Alex Pietrangelo likely to miss 1 more game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2021 - 12:54 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) plays against the St. Louis Blues in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has started skating on his own but will likely miss at least one more game, coach Pete DeBoer said Monday. The Knights play the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Pietrangelo has not skated with the team since its Jan. 26 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues and missed the team’s last two games. He has been listed as unable to practice or play because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols since Jan. 28.

Pietrangelo has been asymptomatic, DeBoer said.

The 31-year-old is considered one of the top two-way defenseman in the NHL. He signed a seven-year, $61.6 million contract with the Knights in the offseason.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

