Golden Knights’ game postponed; Alex Pietrangelo on COVID list

The Golden Knights’ game against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena has been postponed.

The NHL said Thursday morning that the postponement came after a player and another coach entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols. The team had a coach test positive Tuesday before its 5-4 home shootout loss to the Blues. Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was placed on the NHL’s list of players unable to practice or play because of COVID-19 protocols Thursday afternoon.

The team’s facilities at City National Arena will be closed until further notice. The Knights are next scheduled to play the San Jose Sharks on Monday and Wednesday in Glendale, Arizona, and the Los Angeles Kings are scheduled to play Feb. 5 and 7 at T-Mobile. The league said a decision on next week’s games will be made within 48 hours.

Pietrangelo was the Knights’ marquee free agent signing this offseason and is considered one of the top two-way defensemen in the NHL. His inclusion on the league’s COVID-19 related absence list is not necessarily indicative of a positive test.

Players can appear there because of an initial positive test that has not been confirmed, mandated isolation because of symptoms, quarantine because of being a high-risk close contact to someone else, a positive test or a mandatory quarantine because of travel or other reasons.

The Knights have been dealing with COVID-19 for months. Four players tested positive in November, and all recovered.

The team then had issues again Tuesday when the staff member tested positive, forcing all the NHL coaches to self-isolate. The game was still played, with general manager Kelly McCrimmon and Silver Knights coaches Manny Viveiros, Joel Ward and Jamie Heward behind the bench.

The Golden Knights closed their facilities Wednesday. The team did not have a player appear on the league’s list of those unable to practice or play because of COVID-19 protocols Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Knights were scheduled to have a 10 a.m. skate Thursday at City National Arena, but it was canceled shortly before the league’s announcement. The Blues were practicing at T-Mobile when the NHL made the announcement. The Knights’ next steps will be guided by the NHL’s COVID-19 and positive test protocols.

The Knights are not the first NHL team to have COVID-19 issues this season. The start of the Dallas Stars’ season was delayed after 17 players tested positive. The Carolina Hurricanes had four games postponed.

Knights left wing Max Pacioretty said after Tuesday’s game that he was surprised the team had a positive test for a coach.

“We take this very seriously and almost take pride in the fact that we’re trying to do whatever we can to limit exposure,” Pacioretty said. “It was a bit of a shock to hear that because of how hard we’re working to do so, but it’s just something you cannot control.”

The Knights are scheduled to play St. Louis six more times. They finish the regular season with back-to-back home games against the Blues on May 7 and 8.

