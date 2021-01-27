40°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Golden Knights

Full Knights roster as coaches sit because of COVID protocols

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2021 - 4:05 pm
 
Updated January 26, 2021 - 5:43 pm
Kelly McCrimmon, Golden Knights general manager, speaks to the media at City National Arena on ...
Kelly McCrimmon, Golden Knights general manager, speaks to the media at City National Arena on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

COVID-19 has disrupted the Golden Knights’ season for the first time.

The Knights’ coaching staff is isolating “out of an abundance of caution,” the team said in a statement Tuesday. The coaches will not be on the bench for the team’s game against the St. Louis Blues at 6 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon will coach along with members of the Henderson Silver Knights’ staff.

All 20 Knights players were at T-Mobile Arena for Tuesday’s game.

The Knights’ staff is comprised of head coach Pete DeBoer, assistants Steve Spott, Ryan Craig and Ryan McGill and goaltending coach Mike Rosati. The Silver Knights’ staff is made up of of head coach Manny Viveiros, assistants Jamie Heward and Joel Ward and goaltending coach Fred Brathwaite.

This is the first time a Knights player or coach will miss a game this season because of the coronavirus. The team had four players test positive in November, and all recovered.

The Knights said they “will provide additional updates when appropriate.”

The situation is one of many the NHL has had to deal with since beginning its season Jan. 13. The Dallas Stars had 17 players test positive and didn’t start their season until Jan. 22. The Washington Capitals were fined $100,000 for a violation of health and safety protocols Jan. 20.

Capitals Alexander Ovechkin, Evegeny Kuznetsov, defenseman Dmitry Orlov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov are on the list of NHL players unable to play or practice because of COVID-19 protocols.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Snow could dust Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday
Snow could dust Las Vegas Valley early Tuesday
2
6-figure table game jackpots hit on, off the Strip
6-figure table game jackpots hit on, off the Strip
3
Some areas of Las Vegas see snow, more forecast for Spring Mountains
Some areas of Las Vegas see snow, more forecast for Spring Mountains
4
SNHD to begin offering appointments for 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
SNHD to begin offering appointments for 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine
5
Report: Tony Hsieh may have been impaired at time of deadly fire
Report: Tony Hsieh may have been impaired at time of deadly fire
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST