Golden Knights add forward for competition before training camp

The Golden Knights signed left wing Maxime Comtois to a professional tryout agreement, meaning he will get a chance to make the team in the preseason.

Anaheim Ducks forward Maxime Comtois (53) in actions during the second period of an NHL hockey game between Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks Friday, March 12, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The Golden Knights added some competition before starting training camp next week.

The Knights announced Tuesday they signed left wing Maxime Comtois to a professional tryout agreement, meaning he will be given a chance to make the team in the preseason. Comtois would need to sign a contract with the club if he wins a roster spot.

The 24-year-old has proven capable of providing a team some secondary scoring and a bit of physicality. Comtois scored 86 points in 210 games over five seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, including nine goals and 10 assists in 64 games last season.

He has been an agitator, too. Comtois has dropped the gloves 11 times in his career, according to the website Hockey Fights. That includes a bout with Knights defenseman Shea Theodore on Dec. 31, 2019.

Comtois also has 285 hits in the past three seasons, which would rank fourth among Knights forwards behind Keegan Kolesar, William Carrier and Ivan Barbashev. He became a free agent this summer when the Ducks decided not to give him a qualifying offer to retain his rights.

The Knights have an opening at left wing that Comtois could fill with Reilly Smith being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins on June 28. They have two young forwards in Paul Cotter and Pavel Dorofeyev who could also fight to fill that role.

The team hasn’t announced an official start date to training camp, but its first preseason game is Sept. 24.

