Golden Knights

Golden Knights address media following Game 3 loss — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Golden Knights players leave the ice as the Florida Panthers win 3-2 in an overtime period duri ...
Golden Knights players leave the ice as the Florida Panthers win 3-2 in an overtime period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) defends the net during the second period of Game ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) defends the net during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SUNRISE, Fla. — Members of the Golden Knights are addressing the media Friday following Thursday’s Game 3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Coach Bruce Cassidy and players William Karlsson, William Carrier, Brayden McNabb and Keegan Kolesar are expected to speak.

The Knights hold a 2-1 lead in the series. Game 4 is set for Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

