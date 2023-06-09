Golden Knights address media following Game 3 loss — WATCH LIVE

The Golden Knights are getting ready for their next game in the Stanley Cup Final following a Game 3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers.

Golden Knights players leave the ice as the Florida Panthers win 3-2 in an overtime period during Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at FLA Live Arena on Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) defends the net during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

SUNRISE, Fla. — Members of the Golden Knights are addressing the media Friday following Thursday’s Game 3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Coach Bruce Cassidy and players William Karlsson, William Carrier, Brayden McNabb and Keegan Kolesar are expected to speak.

The Knights hold a 2-1 lead in the series. Game 4 is set for Saturday.

