Golden Knights

Golden Knights cap busy day with victory over Senators

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2021 - 6:31 pm
 
Updated November 4, 2021 - 6:31 pm
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner makes a save on Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tk ...
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner makes a save on Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk as Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo shoots on Ottawa Senators goalie Filip Gustavs ...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo shoots on Ottawa Senators goalie Filip Gustavsson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier sends Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub, left ...
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier sends Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub, left, into the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk tips the puck past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robi ...
Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk tips the puck past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights centre Brett Howden celebrates his goal as Ottawa Senators left wing Zach ...
Vegas Golden Knights centre Brett Howden celebrates his goal as Ottawa Senators left wing Zach Sanford skates past during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights du ...
Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden watches his deflection sail past Ottawa Senators goali ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden watches his deflection sail past Ottawa Senators goalie Filip Gustavsson for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Goaltender Robin Lehner won for the third time in his past four starts, and the Golden Knights capped off a busy day with a 5-1 victory over the Senators on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario.

Hours after acquiring all-star center Jack Eichel from Buffalo, the Knights scored three times in the second period to bounce back from Tuesday’s shutout at Toronto.

Forward Brett Howden scored for the first time with the Knights after wingers William Carrier and Jonathan Marchessault beat Senators goaltender Filip Gustavsson. Marchessault, who earned his 300th career NHL point, also had an empty-net goal.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo added his first of the season in the third period.

Rookie Jonas Rondbjerg assisted on Howden’s goal for his first career NHL point, and leading scorer Chandler Stephenson picked up an assist on Carrier’s goal for his 100th career NHL point.

The Knights had been outscored 12-3 in the second period prior to Thursday. Brady Tkachuk had the Senators‘n goal in the second period.

Lehner recorded 16 saves in the first period and dived across his crease to sweep the puck off the goal line in the opening minute of the second. He also made a windmill glove save on Senators forward Tim Stutzle early in the third period.

The Knights continue their road trip Saturday at Montreal with the first of back-to-back games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

