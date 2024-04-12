75°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights captain cleared to practice

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after the Knights beat the Bruins in overtime of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) and Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell (67) race after the puck during a game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2024 - 10:01 am
 

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone has been cleared to practice as he continues to recover from a lacerated spleen, the team announced Friday.

Stone’s first skate with the team will be at Friday’s morning skate. The Knights play the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

Stone has not played since Feb. 20 against the Nashville Predators when a hit in the second period knocked him out the rest of the game. He has 53 points (16 goals, 37 assists) in 56 games.

General manager Kelly McCrimmon did not commit at the time to Stone being ready for the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, but was hopeful he would return at some point.

The Knights can clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Wild and a St. Louis Blues loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

