Knights captain out for remainder of regular season, maybe longer

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone will be out at least the rest of the regular season with a lacerated spleen, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Friday.

McCrimmon said he doesn’t know exactly how much time Stone will miss.

“It’s really an unknown for us,” McCrimmon said. “These are different type of injuries than hockey players or athletes normally sustain.”

Stone, 31, had 53 points in 56 games this year before getting hurt.

McCrimmon also said defenseman Alec Martinez had a lower-body surgery after the Knights arrived home from their recent five-game road trip, which ended with a 6-3 loss to Columbus on Monday.

Martinez, 36, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. McCrimmon said Martinez will be out of the lineup “short term.” The three-time Stanley Cup champion has 16 points in 45 games this season.

