66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Knights captain out for remainder of regular season, maybe longer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2024 - 2:29 pm
 
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after the Knights beat the Bruins in overt ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) celebrates after the Knights beat the Bruins in overtime of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone will be out at least the rest of the regular season with a lacerated spleen, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Friday.

McCrimmon said he doesn’t know exactly how much time Stone will miss.

“It’s really an unknown for us,” McCrimmon said. “These are different type of injuries than hockey players or athletes normally sustain.”

Stone, 31, had 53 points in 56 games this year before getting hurt.

McCrimmon also said defenseman Alec Martinez had a lower-body surgery after the Knights arrived home from their recent five-game road trip, which ended with a 6-3 loss to Columbus on Monday.

Martinez, 36, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. McCrimmon said Martinez will be out of the lineup “short term.” The three-time Stanley Cup champion has 16 points in 45 games this season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
More stories
Knights face more adversity with captain sidelined for ‘a while’
Knights face more adversity with captain sidelined for ‘a while’
Knights add Sharks center in stunning move before NHL trade deadline
Knights add Sharks center in stunning move before NHL trade deadline
Injured Knights center could return on team’s upcoming road trip
Injured Knights center could return on team’s upcoming road trip
Knights excited to celebrate huge milestone for their ‘Iron lung’
Knights excited to celebrate huge milestone for their ‘Iron lung’
Defenseman can’t quite enjoy milestone after Knights’ loss
Defenseman can’t quite enjoy milestone after Knights’ loss
3 takeaways from Knights win: Rookie records 2-point night in debut
3 takeaways from Knights win: Rookie records 2-point night in debut