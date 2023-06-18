Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship with parade — WATCH LIVE

The Golden Knights are celebrating the city’s first Stanley Cup with a parade down the Strip. Watch live here.

Golden Knights fans and players celebrate during a parade to mark their team's Stanley Cup win, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Fans crowd Toshiba Plaza before the Golden Knights parade down the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans gather on Las Vegas Boulevard in and around Toshiba Plaza at the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans crowd Toshiba Plaza before the Golden Knights parade down the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans cheer the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade on the Strip at Flamingo Road in Las Vegas Saturday, June 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans crowd Toshiba Plaza before the Golden Knights parade down the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights fans cheer at Toshiba Plaza while waiting for the Golden Knights to parade to them down Las Vegas Boulevard to celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win outside on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fans cheer the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade on Flamingo Road near the Strip in Las Vegas Saturday, June 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship busses, left, make their way to the beginning of the parade route on the Strip at Flamingo Road in Las Vegas Saturday, June 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans cheer the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade on Flamingo Road near the Strip in Las Vegas Saturday, June 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans cheer the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade on the Strip at Flamingo Road in Las Vegas Saturday, June 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans cheer the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade on the Strip at Flamingo Road in Las Vegas Saturday, June 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Fans cheer the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade on Flamingo Road near the Strip in Las Vegas Saturday, June 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Thousands of fans are expected to join the team on the roughly 1-mile parade route, running from Flamingo Road and heading south toward Tropicana Avenue. The celebration will finish with a rally at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena.

Here’s everything you need to know about the parade:

