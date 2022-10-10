85°F
Golden Knights, free agent defenseman agree to deal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2022 - 11:59 am
 
Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) anticipates the puck while Canucks left wing Tanner Pearson (70) skates behind him during the second period of a NHL hockey game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights and defenseman Nic Hague have a deal.

Hague agreed to a three-year contract with a $2.294 million average annual value Monday, the day before the Knights open their regular season at Los Angeles. The 23-year-old missed training camp and the preseason while waiting for a new contract.

Hague was a second-round pick of the Knights in 2017. He’s one of the few players the organization has drafted, developed and kept in six seasons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

