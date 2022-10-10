Golden Knights, free agent defenseman agree to deal
Golden Knights defenseman Nic Hague agreed to a three-year contract with a $2.294 million average annual value Monday, the day before the Knights open the season.
Hague agreed to a three-year contract with a $2.294 million average annual value Monday, the day before the Knights open their regular season at Los Angeles. The 23-year-old missed training camp and the preseason while waiting for a new contract.
Hague was a second-round pick of the Knights in 2017. He’s one of the few players the organization has drafted, developed and kept in six seasons.
