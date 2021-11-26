Golden Knights get two forwards back from COVID-19 protocol

The Golden Knights’ leading goal scorer and another forward rejoined the team Friday after a 10-day absence.

Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) celebrates his first NHL goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights got two players back from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Friday.

Left wing Jonathan Marchessault skated at City National Arena for the first time since Nov. 16. Center Brett Howden also practiced after missing Wednesday’s game against the Nashville Predators for being ruled a close contact.

Marchessault is the Knights’ leading goal scorer with nine in 15 games. Howden has two goals and two assists in 16 games.

The Knights sent forwards Paul Cotter, Ben Jones and Jonas Rondbjerg to the American Hockey League’s Silver Knights to make room on the roster.

All three rookies made their NHL debuts this season because of the Golden Knights’ injuries up front.

The team is starting to get healthier with Marchessault and Howden’s returns. Captain Mark Stone returned Nov. 13 after missing a month with an injury and left wings Max Pacioretty (lower-body fracture) and William Carrier (COVID-19 protocol) rejoined the lineup Wednesday.

Center Adam Brooks also was added via waivers and made his Knights debut Monday.

Rondbjerg, 22, has played 13 games and has two goals and two assists. Cotter, 22, has two goals in six games. Jones, 22, has no points in two games.

The Knights still have centers Jack Eichel (neck), William Karlsson (broken foot) and Nolan Patrick (upper body) and defenseman Alec Martinez (face laceration) on injured reserve and forward Michael Amadio in COVID-19 protocols.

